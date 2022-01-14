Beijing is using its upcoming Winter Olympics to “sports wash” and gloss over its “horrible” human rights record, Human Rights Watch (HRW) executive director Kenneth Roth said, urging countries to join a diplomatic boycott.
The US, Britain, Australia and Canada have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games, set to begin on Feb. 4, over what they consider to be widespread rights abuses by China, including against the Muslim Uighur minority in the Xinjiang region.
Roth said that other countries should also refrain from sending senior officials to the Olympics to help “spotlight the mass atrocities” in the region, as well as China’s “crushing of basic freedoms in Hong Kong.”
Photo: AFP
“The Chinese government is clearly trying to use the Beijing Olympics to whitewash or to sports wash its horrible repression,” he said in an interview ahead of the publication of the organization’s annual report yesterday.
He said the organization was not calling for athletes to boycott the Games, but insisted nations could do more.
“At a minimum, the international community should join the diplomatic boycott of the Olympics,” he said.
The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said that HRW “has always been full of prejudice.”
“Its vile words and actions to damage the Olympic cause will never prevail,” ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said.
Roth said that Olympic sponsors should also take a stand.
“Rather than in a sense announcing this whitewashing, [they] should be spotlighting what’s going on in Xinjiang,” he said.
Campaigners say at least 1 million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been incarcerated in “re-education camps” in the far western region.
After originally denying their existence, Beijing later defended them as vocational training centers aimed at reducing the appeal of Islamic extremism.
Beyond diplomacy, Roth said that companies have a moral obligation to resist the abuses taking place in Xinjiang.
“Every company should be doing what it can to avoid endorsing or legitimizing the Chinese government’s repression,” he said, slamming automaker Tesla’s decision to open a dealership in the province as “utterly tone deaf.”
“Every company should ensure that their supply chains are not complicit in the forced labor that has become so prevalent in Xinjiang,” he said.
Roth hailed Washington’s decision to ban the import of goods from the region unless it can be demonstrated that no forced labor was used in the production, and urged other countries to do the same.
He voiced hope that the office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet would soon publish a long-delayed report on rights abuses in Xinjiang, potentially inspiring a broader coalition of countries to speak out.
At the same time, Roth lamented that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to attend the Winter Olympics opening ceremony, “has been absolutely silent and refuses to speak critically about the Chinese government.”
“This is an enormous world failure,” Roth said.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms