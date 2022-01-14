Colorectal cancer topped the 2019 list of most common cancers for the 14th consecutive year, data released yesterday by the Health Promotion Administration showed.
Rounding out the top 10 for 2019 were lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer and endometrial cancer, the agency said.
In terms of gender, 64,109 of those diagnosed with cancer in 2019 were men, while 57,145 were women, it added.
Photo: CNA
Colorectal cancer, lung cancer and oral cancer were the most common types of cancer in men, while breast cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer were the most common in women, it said.
Taiwan recorded 121,254 cancer diagnoses in 2019, up 5,123 from 2018, the agency said.
There was a new cancer diagnosis every 4 minutes and 20 seconds in 2019, meaning that Taiwan’s “cancer death clock” worsened by 11 seconds from 2018, which had a cancer diagnosis every four minutes and 31 seconds.
The agency attributed the rise to unhealthy lifestyles and Taiwan’s aging population.
The median age of those diagnosed was 64, the agency said.
The age-standardized incidence rate for cancer was 345.4 per 100,000 men, up 4.1 from 2018, and 292.7 per 100,000 women, up 8 from 2018, it said.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp’s (小米) Mi 10T 5G smartphones have built-in censorship capabilities and can transmit user data to servers at its Beijing headquarters, the National Communications Commission (NCC) said on Thursday evening. The Telecommunications Technology Center, a think tank run by the commission, conducted a test in October last year on the model sold in Taiwan after the Lithuanian National Cyber Security Center on Sept. 21 last year informed the NCC of the device’s censorship capabilities. The Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense last year advised Lithuanians to avoid Chinese cellphones and dispose of any they own after discovering the software. “Our
STRATEGY TWEAK: Arrivals to Taiwan testing positive for COVID-19 are to be escorted to an ambulance via a special exit and hospitalized, the health minister said Starting today, arrivals on long-haul flights must wait for the results of COVID-19 tests before finishing airport entry procedures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center also reported six locally transmitted cases of COVID-19, possibly linked to the airport cluster, and 26 imported cases. As more than two dozen local COVID-19 cases have since Monday last week been reported among workers at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and their close contacts, as well as a few people likely linked to them, the center on Sunday said that entry quarantine procedures would be revised. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中),
SEARCH CONTINUES: The fighter jet disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off, air force Major General Liu Hui-chien said Search-and-rescue teams yesterday searched for an air force pilot after his F-16V Block 20 jet went missing during an afternoon bombing exercise near the coastline of Chiayi County’s Dongshih Township (東石鄉), the air force said. The search continued as of press time last evening. The single-seat jet (serial number 6650) disappeared from radar screens at 3:23pm, about 30 minutes after it took off from Chiayi Air Base, air force Inspector General Major General Liu Hui-chien (柳惠千) told a news conference in Taipei. All F-16Vs are temporarily suspended from exercises pending the completion of emergency checks on the fleet, he said. The fighter piloted by
TAOYUAN CLUSTER: Two of the cases are airport janitors and two are related to another janitor, while a suspected cluster of six is likely to have also originated at the airport The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported 11 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 10 linked to the Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport cluster, and 49 imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said two of the new local infections are janitors at Taoyuan airport. The two tested negative in a first round of expanded testing, but both later experienced symptoms and were confirmed positive yesterday, he said. Two other local infections are family members of a previously confirmed case, another airport janitor, Chen said, adding that they also tested negative when first tested, but developed symptoms