Colorectal cancer tops list of most common cancers

‘CANCER DEATH CLOCK’: Taiwan recorded 121,254 cancer diagnoses in 2019, up 5,123 from 2018, with a cancer diagnosis every four minutes and 20 seconds

Colorectal cancer topped the 2019 list of most common cancers for the 14th consecutive year, data released yesterday by the Health Promotion Administration showed.

Rounding out the top 10 for 2019 were lung cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, oral cancer, prostate cancer, thyroid cancer, skin cancer, stomach cancer and endometrial cancer, the agency said.

In terms of gender, 64,109 of those diagnosed with cancer in 2019 were men, while 57,145 were women, it added.

Colorectal cancer, lung cancer and oral cancer were the most common types of cancer in men, while breast cancer, lung cancer and colorectal cancer were the most common in women, it said.

Taiwan recorded 121,254 cancer diagnoses in 2019, up 5,123 from 2018, the agency said.

There was a new cancer diagnosis every 4 minutes and 20 seconds in 2019, meaning that Taiwan’s “cancer death clock” worsened by 11 seconds from 2018, which had a cancer diagnosis every four minutes and 31 seconds.

The agency attributed the rise to unhealthy lifestyles and Taiwan’s aging population.

The median age of those diagnosed was 64, the agency said.

The age-standardized incidence rate for cancer was 345.4 per 100,000 men, up 4.1 from 2018, and 292.7 per 100,000 women, up 8 from 2018, it said.