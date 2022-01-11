Thousands of people were left homeless after a fire gutted parts of a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, police said on Sunday.
About 850,000 of the persecuted Muslim minority — many of whom escaped a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 — live in a network of camps in Bangladesh’s border district of Cox’s Bazar.
“About 1,200 houses were burned in the fire,” said Kamran Hossain, a spokesman for the Armed Police Battalion, which heads security in the camp.
Photo: AFP
The fire started at Camp 16 and raced through shelters made of bamboo, leaving more than 5,000 people homeless, he said.
“The fire started at 4:40pm and was brought under control at about 6:30pm,” he said.
Abdur Rashid, 22, said the fire was so big that he ran for safety as his house and furniture were engulfed by the blaze.
“Everything in my house was burned. My baby and wife were out. There were a lot of things in the house,” he said. “I saved 30,000 taka [US$351] from working as a day laborer. The money was burned in the fire. I am now under open sky. I lost my dream.”
In March last year, 15 people died and about 50,000 were left homeless in Bangladesh after a huge fire destroyed Rohingya homes in the world’s biggest refugee settlement.
Mohammad Yasin, 29, said that the camps lack fire safety equipment.
“Fires occur here frequently. There was no way we could put out the fire. There was no water. My home is burned. Many documents that I brought from Myanmar are also burned — and it is cold here,” he said.
Bangladesh has been praised for taking in refugees who poured across the border from Myanmar, but has had little success finding them permanent homes.
