Tigrayan rebels on Saturday said that dozens of people had been killed in a drone strike on a camp for civilians displaced by the war in northern Ethiopia.
Reports of the attack emerged just a day after the government declared surprise pardons for a number of detained opposition leaders, including senior Tigrayan figures, in what it said was a move to foster national reconciliation.
The amnesty was welcomed by the international community as a possible way out of 14 months of brutal fighting between forces loyal to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).
Photo: AP
Friday’s announcement followed a dramatic shift on the battlefield, with the rebels retreating to their Tigray stronghold at the end of last month in the face of a military offensive that saw government forces retake a string of strategic towns.
Although there appeared to be a lull in fighting since then, the rebels have accused the government of continuing to conduct deadly drone attacks on Tigray.
TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda wrote on Twitter that an attack on a camp in the northwestern town of Dedebit “has claimed the lives of 56 innocent civilians so far.”
His claim could not be independently verified, with access to Tigray restricted and the region under a communications blackout.
There was no immediate response to requests for comment from Ethiopian officials.
However, a senior official at the main hospital in Tigray’s capital, Mekele, said that the hospital in the town of Shire where the victims were taken had reported 55 people dead and 126 injured.
The EU also briefly referred to the air strike in a statement, saying it had killed and wounded many civilians.
While Friday’s amnesty statement also spoke of national dialogue, it did not say if Abiy was considering any negotiations with the TPLF.
Abiy called for “national reconciliation” and “unity” in a message for Orthodox Christmas.
However, in another statement on Saturday he lashed out at “foreign and internal enemies” and described the TPLF as “snakes.”
It was not known if the TPLF stalwarts who had been granted amnesty — including one of its founders, Sibhat Nega, and former Tigray president Abay Woldu — had been released by Saturday.
