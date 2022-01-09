The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) candidates in the legislative by-election for Taichung’s second electoral district yesterday canvassed for support for the last time before today’s vote.
DPP heavyweights, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and Vice President William Lai (賴清德), attended a rally last night to stump for former legislator Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀).
Earlier in the day, Lin, accompanied by DPP legislators Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) and Michelle Lin (林楚茵), urged locals to use their votes to remove “local bullies” from power, deny them influence over the district, regain the district’s dignity and improve the district’s chances of being developed.
Photo: CNA
Lin Ching-yi accused the KMT’s candidate, Yen Kuan-heng (顏寬恒), of prioritizing his family’s interests over those of his constituents.
“This election is not about me, or political parties, but it is an important [step toward] transitioning to democracy and combating dirty politics,” she said.
Yen, accompanied by KMT Legislator Yang Chiung-ying (楊瓊瓔) and independent Legislator May Chin (高金素梅), also canvassed for votes during the day, before holding a campaign rally in the evening.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
In contrast with events held by the DPP that were attended by senior party members, Yen’s function was relatively low-key. Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) of the KMT shared the stage with Yen to show her support.
Yen said he was grateful supporters attended his event, despite all the mudslinging over the past two months.
The election is about how to develop the local area and make it better, Yen said, adding that it is not about someone who does not understand the area and was simply parachuted in, hoping to win with the government’s backing.
The KMT said it kept the event low-profile so as not to give the sense that the nation’s two major political parties were butting heads again, adding that it also wanted to highlight how the ruling party was focusing everything on a by-election, instead of on matters of greater national importance, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
The winner of the by-election would fill the seat left vacant after former Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) was ousted in a recall vote on Oct. 23.
Taichung’s second electoral district encompasses Dadu (大肚), Shalu (沙鹿), Longjing (龍井), Wufong (霧峰) and Wurih (烏日) districts.
Additional reporting by Chang Che-hsuan and Shih Hsiao-kuang
