Dozens of Hong Kong politicians in quarantine for party

AFP, HONG KONG





Dozens of senior Hong Kong officials and lawmakers were yesterday ordered into quarantine after a COVID-19 cluster widened at a birthday party attended by many of the territory’s political elite.

The high-profile entries into Hong Kong’s 21-day quarantine facilities have left authorities red-faced as they prepare to install a new “patriots only” legislature, which is scheduled to hold its first meeting next week.

Senior Cabinet members, including police and immigration heads, as well as 19 legislators, were among 170 people who attended a Monday night birthday bash for Witman Hung (洪?民), a member of China’s top lawmaking body.

A single preliminary COVID-19 case was detected at the party, sparking an initial run of quarantine orders on Thursday for a handful of people deemed to be close contacts. Health inspectors widened the quarantine order yesterday to all who attended after a second person at the event tested positive for the virus.

“All the people present at the party need to be quarantined,” Hong Kong Department of Health Communicable Disease head Chuang Shuk-kwan (張竹君) told reporters.

The department did not give a breakdown of the attendees headed to quarantine camp.

The Hong Kong government previously confirmed that 13 senior officials and 19 lawmakers attended the tapas bar where the birthday bash was held.

One of the lawmakers, pro-Beijing Hong Kong Legislator Junius Ho (何君堯), met China’s top official for Hong Kong policy across the border in Shenzhen two days after the party.

While the party was legal under rules at the time, health officials had advised people three days earlier to avoid large gatherings.

Among those in attendance were Hong Kong Police Commissioner Raymond Siu Chak-yee (蕭澤頤), Hong Kong Director of Immigration Au Ka-wang(區嘉宏) and Hong Kong Secretary for Home Affairs Caspar Tsui (徐英偉).

Lawmakers sent to the quarantine facility would miss the legislature’s first sitting on Wednesday next week.

Multiple local outlets ran a photograph showing birthday celebrant Hung singing into a microphone with his arm around the shoulder of a smiling woman, both unmasked.