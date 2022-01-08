Japan moved ahead with an expansion of support to US troops, as the allies yesterday voiced concerns about what they said was China’s ongoing efforts to “undermine the rules-based order.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the two nations were signing a five-year extension of the support package provided by Japan to host about 50,000 US troops.
The agreement “will invest greater resources to deepen our military readiness and interoperability,” Blinken said at the opening of four-way virtual talks between the allies’ foreign and defense heads.
Photo: Reuters
“Our allies must not only strengthen the tools we have, but also develop new ones,” Blinken said in Washington.
Tokyo pays the costs of the US forces in the country as well as utilities. A previous agreement was set to expire in March last year, but was extended for a year around a change of administration in Washington.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, appearing from isolation after a mild case of COVID-19, said the allies were “evolving our roles and missions to reflect Japan’s growing ability to contribute to regional peace and stability.”
Japan renounced its right to wage war after World War II and has since developed a close alliance with Washington, which is treaty-bound to defend the world’s third-largest economy.
According to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the five-year package would amount to ￥211 billion (US$1.82 billion) per fiscal year, an increase of about 5 percent.
The package comes amid growing tensions with China, which has stepped up incursions near Taiwan.
“Beijing’s provocative actions keep raising tensions across the Taiwan Strait and in the East and South China Sea,” Blinken said.
He also described North Korea’s missile programs as an “ongoing threat” after Pyongyang fired a suspected ballistic missile into the sea.
A joint statement issued after the talks took aim at “efforts by China to undermine the rules-based order,” with specific reference to activity in the East and South China seas.
They also “resolved to work together to deter and, if necessary, respond to destabilizing activities in the region,” the statement said.
The allies also expressed “serious and ongoing concerns” about rights abuses in China’s Xinjiang region and Hong Kong, and called for “peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait.
Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) yesterday expressed Beijing’s “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US, Japan and Australia crudely interfering in China’s internal affairs.”
“The US, Japan and Australia talk about freedom, openness and tolerance, but in fact they are ganging up to form small cliques targeting other countries, showing off their military strength and carrying out military intimidation,” he told a regular news briefing in Beijing.
China has lodged a formal complaint with Japan and the US, Wang added.
