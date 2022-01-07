Dozens of protesters and 12 police died during violent demonstrations in Kazakhstan that saw government buildings stormed and set ablaze, authorities said yesterday.
One police officer was found beheaded in escalating unrest that poses a growing challenge to authoritarian rule in the Central Asian nation.
After on Wednesday breaking into the presidential residence and the mayor’s office in the country’s largest city, Almaty, demonstrators continued to try to storm more buildings overnight.
Photo: Reuters
“Dozens of attackers were liquidated,” police spokeswoman Saltanat Azirbek told state news channel Khabar 24, using a term common to describe the killing of people thought to be extremists.
Twelve police officers were killed in the unrest and 353 injured, the channel said, citing city officials.
While Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev initially seemed to try to mollify the protesters, he later promised harsh measures to quell the unrest, which he blamed on “terrorist bands,” and called on a Russia-led military alliance for help.
The airports in Almaty and two other cities have been shut, and Internet service was severely interrupted for the second day yesterday, blocking access to Kazakh news sites.
Tens of thousands of people, some reportedly carrying clubs and shields, have taken to the streets in the past few days in the worst protests the country has seen since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago.
Although the demonstrations began over a near-doubling of prices for a type of vehicle fuel, their size and rapid spread suggest they reflect wider discontent in the country that has been under the rule of the same party since independence.
A Russia-led military alliance, the Collective Security Treaty Organization, said early yesterday that it would send peacekeeper troops to Kazakhstan at Tokayev’s request.
Tokayev has imposed a two-week state of emergency for the whole country, including an overnight curfew and a ban on religious services. That is a blow to Kazakhstan’s sizeable Orthodox Christian population who observe Christmas today.
