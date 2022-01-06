Kazaks storm Almaty mayor’s office

AFP, ALMATY, Kazakhstan





People yesterday stormed the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, amid protests over a hike in energy prices.

Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at a crowd of several thousand people, some armed with batons and shields seized from police, but were unable to prevent the protesters from entering the building, a correspondent said.

More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across the Central Asian country following an increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used in vehicles in the west of the country, police said earlier yesterday.

Police officers detain a man amid protests in Almaty, Kazakhstan, yesterday. Photo: AP

Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in Mangystau Province, saying that the price rise was unfair given Kazakhstan’s vast energy reserves.

Correspondents in Almaty reported that men dressed in police uniform threw their shields and helmets into a pile and embraced protesters.

The men in police uniform refused to be interviewed.

“They have come over to our side,” yelled one woman as she embraced a fellow protester.

The protests are the biggest threat so far to the administration of Kazak President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who earlier yesterday sacked his Cabinet in a bid to head off the unrest.

He imposed states of emergency in Almaty and Mangystau, while a separate order published on the presidential Web site said that he had accepted the resignation of the Cabinet headed by Kazak Prime Minister Askar Mamin.

Kazak Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov would perform the prime minister’s role on an acting basis until a new Cabinet is formed, the order said.

An overnight curfew was ordered from 11pm to 7am, with restrictions on movement in and out of the cities falling under the orders.

Tokayev had hours earlier called for a return to calm in a video posted on Facebook by his press secretary, Berik Uali.

“The government will not be felled, but we don’t need conflict,” Tokayev said in the address.