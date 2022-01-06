People yesterday stormed the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty, amid protests over a hike in energy prices.
Police fired stun grenades and tear gas at a crowd of several thousand people, some armed with batons and shields seized from police, but were unable to prevent the protesters from entering the building, a correspondent said.
More than 200 people were detained during protests that swept across the Central Asian country following an increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which is widely used in vehicles in the west of the country, police said earlier yesterday.
Photo: AP
Thousands took to the streets in Almaty and in Mangystau Province, saying that the price rise was unfair given Kazakhstan’s vast energy reserves.
Correspondents in Almaty reported that men dressed in police uniform threw their shields and helmets into a pile and embraced protesters.
The men in police uniform refused to be interviewed.
“They have come over to our side,” yelled one woman as she embraced a fellow protester.
The protests are the biggest threat so far to the administration of Kazak President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who earlier yesterday sacked his Cabinet in a bid to head off the unrest.
He imposed states of emergency in Almaty and Mangystau, while a separate order published on the presidential Web site said that he had accepted the resignation of the Cabinet headed by Kazak Prime Minister Askar Mamin.
Kazak Deputy Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov would perform the prime minister’s role on an acting basis until a new Cabinet is formed, the order said.
An overnight curfew was ordered from 11pm to 7am, with restrictions on movement in and out of the cities falling under the orders.
Tokayev had hours earlier called for a return to calm in a video posted on Facebook by his press secretary, Berik Uali.
“The government will not be felled, but we don’t need conflict,” Tokayev said in the address.
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
‘NOT AN OPTION’: Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure, the president said, while urging Beijing not to let itself be taken hostage by ‘military adventurism’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on China to renounce the use of force against Taiwan to resolve cross-strait differences, saying a military confrontation would severely affect the economies and people of both sides. Taiwan and China face challenges economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both governments are responsible for the welfare of their respective citizens, Tsai said in her New Year address from the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taipei has called on Beijing to stop its military and diplomatic coercion, as such actions are detrimental to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said. She reaffirmed that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese
AIRPORT CLUSTER? The link between the cases is as yet unclear, but it seems likely they contracted the disease at work, as their family members have so far tested negative The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning. The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a