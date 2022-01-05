HK lawyer Chow jailed for second incitement offense

AFP, HONG KONG





Jailed democracy advocate Chow Hang-tung (鄒幸彤) yesterday accused Hong Kong’s courts of criminalizing speech and helping authorities erase the Tiananmen Square Massacre as she was convicted a second time for inciting people to commemorate the deadly event.

Chow, a 36-year-old lawyer who has represented herself at multiple court hearings with often fiery denunciations from the dock, is a former vice chair of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China.

The now-disbanded group used to organize Hong Kong’s huge annual candlelight vigils to mourn those killed in Beijing on June 4, 1989, when China sent troops to crush democracy protests.

Lawyer Chow Hang-tung is pictured in Hong Kong on March 21 last year. Photo: AFP

Hong Kong police banned the last two vigils, citing COVID-19 and security fears, and the courts have already jailed many democracy advocates who defied that ban in 2020, including Chow.

Chow was also arrested on the morning of June 4 last year over two pieces she published calling on residents to light candles and mark the crackdown anniversary.

A court yesterday sentenced her to 15 months in jail after ruling that her articles amounted to inciting others to defy the police ban.

“The message this verdict sends is that lighting a candle is guilty, that words are guilty,” Chow told the court. “The only way to defend free speech is to continue to express. The real crime is to cover for murderers with laws and to delete victims in the name of state.”

Hong Kong was formerly the only place in China where mass commemoration of Tiananmen was tolerated, but Beijing has been remolding the territory in its authoritarian image after huge democracy protests in 2019.

Chow has proved an outspoken defendant throughout her prosecutions. She used her mitigation yesterday to read from the memoirs of families of people killed at Tiananmen.

That sparked a dressing down from Hong Kong Magistrate Amy Chan (陳慧敏), followed by applause among some in the public gallery.

Chan then ordered police to take down the identity numbers of those who had applauded.

“The law never allows anyone to exercise their freedom by unlawful means,” Chan said. “She [Chow] was determined to attract and publish attention for the purpose of calling on the public to gather.”

During sentencing, Chan said Chow was “self-righteous,” showed no remorse and used the courtroom to air her political views.

Chow was already serving a 12-month prison sentence for her earlier Tiananmen-related conviction, but she will now be jailed for 22 months in total under the court’s new calculation.

She has also been charged for national security crimes which carry up to life in prison.

Hong Kong Alliance leaders, including Chow, are among dozens of democracy advocates being prosecuted under the National Security Law, which has criminalized much dissent.

A museum the group ran has been shuttered while multiple statues commemorating June 4 have been pulled down on university campuses.