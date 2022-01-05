Jab gifts approved in bid to lift rate

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Local governments can offer gifts of not more than NT$200 to encourage people to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the Central Epidemic Command Center announced yesterday.

Only 39,485 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

As of Monday, the nation had a first-dose vaccination rate of 80.04 percent, full vaccination rate of 69.3 percent, an additional dose (for immunocompromised people) rate of 0.02 percent and a booster dose rate of 0.7 percent, Chen said.

Pedestrians wearing masks walk on a street in Taoyuan yesterday. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung yesterday said that to curb the spread of the COVID-19, people in Taoyuan must wear masks at all times when outdoors. Photo: CNA

“Our main goal is to increase first and second dose vaccination coverage to as high a percentage as possible, but it seems to have reached a limit. The full vaccination rate is expected to reach 72 percent after adolescents [aged 12 to 17] have all received their second doses,” Chen said.

“We are encouraging people to get their two doses of vaccine as soon as possible,” he said.

From today until the end of the month, local governments can offer gifts of not more than NT$200, including cash certificates, to people aged 18 or older to get their first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

“I must repeat that the global COVID-19 situation is serious, with more than 2 million new cases reported in a day, so with increased pressure at national borders to block the virus comes increased risk of a local outbreak,” Chen said.

“People should thoroughly practice personal preventive measures, including wearing a mask, washing their hands frequently and social distancing,” he said. “Vaccination is also very important, so we urge unvaccinated individuals to get their shots as soon as possible, as it is also part of their social responsibility.”

The center said that there are sufficient supplies of different COVID-19 vaccines and people can find information about the available brands at vaccination sites through the COVID-19 Vaccination Location Map on the Centers for Disease Control’s Web site at www.cdc.gov.tw.