The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections — three airport workers and a disease prevention taxi driver — as well as 30 new imported cases.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the one of the local infections, case No. 17,230, was a female worker at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, reported by the center on Monday, and the other three infections were identified during expanded testing yesterday morning.
The center at 11:30pm on Monday issued a news release announcing that a Taiwanese woman in her 40s, who worked as a janitor in the airport’s parking lot, began experiencing fever, chills, coughing, a runny nose and a sore throat on Sunday, and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Photo: CNA
Six of the woman’s family members have tested negative, but classes at two schools at which her children study would be suspended for a day while expanded testing is conducted, the center said.
The woman’s possible contacts at work and hundreds of disease prevention taxi drivers would also be tested, it said.
The woman also worked at a stall selling children’s earrings, toys and hair accessories at Zhongzhen Market (忠貞市場) in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢) between 9am and midday on Thursday and Friday last week.
People who visited the market at those times should monitor their health until Friday next week and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms, the center said.
Chen yesterday said that the woman had a very low cycle threshold (Ct) value of 11, indicating a high viral load, but six members of her family had tested negative.
Of 22 colleagues who took the same shuttle bus to and from work, two had tested positive — cases No. 17,238 and No. 17,239, he said, adding that the two cases had Ct values of 24.6 and 24.5, while three of their family members had tested negative and another was awaiting the result.
Of the 314 disease prevention taxi drivers who have been tested since Monday evening, one — case No. 17,240 — tested positive with a Ct value of 28.4, Chen said, adding that more drivers would be tested.
The taxi driver developed a cough on Saturday and one family member who he lives with would also be tested, he said.
The taxi driver on Dec. 26 and Friday last week had transported inbound travelers who later tested positive, so he was recalled for a test on Wednesday last week, which came back negative, he added.
The female employee worked in the restrooms of the airport’s parking lot, which are mainly used by disease prevention taxi and shuttle bus drivers, while one of the two infected colleagues worked in restrooms for airport employees, Chen said, adding that the other worked in restrooms in the baggage reclaim area, to which inbound passengers have access.
The link between the four cases is as yet unclear, as well as the possible source of infection, but it seems likely that they contracted the disease at the airport, as their family members have so far tested negative, he said.
Preliminary genome sequencing results of a virus sample from case No. 17,230 showed that she contracted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, he added.
In response to the local cases, the mask mandate in Taoyuan is temporarily being tightened, with people required to wear a mask at all times when not at home except when they are eating or drinking, Chen said, adding that other exceptions, such as taking the mask off when taking a photograph, would not be allowed.
Enhanced disease prevention measures would be implemented at airports, including increasing the frequency of the disease prevention taxi drivers’ polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests to one every three days, he said.
Airport workers would immediately undergo a PCR test if they experience any symptoms, he added.
Three temporary testing stations have been set up near Zhongzhen Market — at Longgang Playground (龍岡大操場), the lawn at the North District Hakka Center (北區客家會館) and Longgang Liming Park (龍岡黎明公園) — from 9am to midday and 2pm to 5pm until Friday for people who might have been exposed to case No. 17,230, Chen said.
As case No. 17,230 had been fully vaccinated, Chen said the center’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices would consider shortening the interval between a second dose and a booster dose of vaccine for airport employees.
In addition, the center yesterday also reported 30 new imported cases, including 22 travelers who arrived from the US.
Most Taiwanese, or 72.5 percent, are willing to fight for the nation in the event that China uses force to achieve unification, a poll released yesterday by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy found. However, asked whether they would fight against China if it attacked after Taiwan declared independence, the percentage of respondents who said they would fight fell to 62.7 percent, while 26.7 percent said they would not fight and 10.6 percent had no response, foundation president Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) told a news conference in Taipei hosted by the government-affiliated foundation. The results suggest that the proportion of Taiwanese opposing unification is
STAFF TESTED: The suspected cluster involves two imported cases who stayed in adjacent rooms during quarantine and carried the Delta strain of the coronavirus The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported a new suspected cluster of infections at a quarantine hotel in Taipei, saying classes at a preschool associated with the case would be suspended for two days to prevent infection. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said the suspected cluster involves two imported cases who quarantined in adjacent hotel rooms last month. The first case — No. 17,181 — is a Taiwanese man in his 30s who returned from China and quarantined in the hotel from Dec. 12 to 26. He tested positive — with a cycle threshold (Ct)
YOUNGER GENERATION: There have been 86 imported cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — 66 of them people aged 20 to 40, 38 of whom were asymptomatic The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reclassified two cases of SARS-CoV-2 previously listed as imported as being associated with a quarantine hotel cluster infection, making them the nation’s first local cases of the Omicron variant. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that according to genome sequencing results, changes in the cycle threshold (Ct) values from polymerase chain reaction tests and other data, it is likely that one of the cases transmitted COVID-19 to the other cases at the hotel. The genome sequence of the virus sample from case No. 17,085 has two site differences
‘NOT AN OPTION’: Taiwan would not bow to Chinese pressure, the president said, while urging Beijing not to let itself be taken hostage by ‘military adventurism’ President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday called on China to renounce the use of force against Taiwan to resolve cross-strait differences, saying a military confrontation would severely affect the economies and people of both sides. Taiwan and China face challenges economically amid the COVID-19 pandemic and both governments are responsible for the welfare of their respective citizens, Tsai said in her New Year address from the Presidential Office in Taipei. Taipei has called on Beijing to stop its military and diplomatic coercion, as such actions are detrimental to maintaining regional peace and stability, she said. She reaffirmed that Taiwan would not bow to Chinese