The world ushered in the new year on Friday with scaled-back celebrations due to new restrictions aimed at slowing soaring COVID-19 cases — although hope remained for a better new year.
New York revived its New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square in limited form, Paris nixed its fireworks show over rising cases of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and London’s pyrotechnic display was broadcast on TV.
The past 12 months saw a new US president, the first spectator-free Olympics, and dreams of democracy from Afghanistan to Sudan and Hong Kong crushed by authoritarian regimes.
Photo: Reuters
However, the COVID-19 pandemic — now entering its third year — still dominated.
More than 5.4 million people have died since the coronavirus was first reported in central China in December 2019.
Countless more have been sickened or subjected to outbreaks, lockdowns and a slew of virus tests.
France on Friday became the latest country to announce Omicron was now its dominant coronavirus strain. In Britain, the US and even Australia — long a refuge from the pandemic — the variant’s prominence is driving record new cases.
New York brought back to life its annual New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square after skipping the event last year over rising virus cases.
However, the scaled-down event welcomed fewer revelers than in previous years, with about 15,000 people — all required to show proof of vaccination — allowed in.
Elsewhere, from Seoul to San Francisco, celebrations were again canceled or curtailed in the face of the infection surge.
In Madrid’s Puerta del Sol, about 7,000 people — half the usual capacity — rang in the new year by eating grapes, one for each time the clock chimed up to 12.
Dubai went ahead with its celebrations undeterred, with 36 firework displays at 29 locations.
However, authorities said they would fine anyone in attendance not wearing a mask.
Police officers patrolled the Champs-Elysees in Paris, which was lit with glittering red lights and festooned with “2022” balloons, also on the lookout for people without masks.
Most people were simply asked to wear one, but some who argued were fined.
“It is constraining to put on the mask ... but it’s no problem” to follow the rule, said Antoine Pham, smiling.
The 38-year-old and his partner had come from Belgium to Paris for the evening.
In Sydney, which normally bills itself as the “New Year’s Eve capital of the world,” the vast harborside where people gathered to watch the city’s fireworks was notably uncrowded.
With tourists still unable to enter the country and many residents fearful of the rapid spread of Omicron, tens of thousands were estimated to have attended, rather than the usual 1 million-plus.
Still, the city saw the new year in with a bang — igniting 6 tonnes of technicolored fireworks that lit up the Opera House and floating barges.
“I’m just trying to focus on the positive things that happened this year,” 22-year-old medical student Melinda Howard told reporters ahead of the show.
