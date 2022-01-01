US President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the US could impose new sanctions against his country if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a US move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the two nations.
The two leaders spoke for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.
Further US sanctions “would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences,” said Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow after the telephone conversation.
He added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as the US would if offensive weapons were deployed near US borders.
White House officials offered a far more muted post-call readout, suggesting that the leaders agreed that there are areas where the two sides can make meaningful progress, but also differences that might be impossible to resolve.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine” and “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”
Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior US and Russian officials on Jan. 9 and 10 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Geneva talks are to be followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and negotiations at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna on Jan. 13.
White House officials said Thursday’s call lasted 50 minutes, ending after midnight in Moscow.
Biden told Putin that the two powers now face “two paths”: diplomacy or US deterrence through sanctions, a senior US official said.
Biden told the Russian leader that the route taken would “depend on Russia’s actions in the period ahead,” the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.
Russia has made clear that it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has rejected.
Biden told Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as Russia has moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on their demands for new guarantees from the US and NATO.
Biden responded to Putin’s demands by saying that “it would be a mistake that our ancestors would see as a grave error. A lot of mistakes have been made over the past 30 years, and we would better avoid more such mistakes in this situation,” Ushakov said.
Most Taiwanese, or 72.5 percent, are willing to fight for the nation in the event that China uses force to achieve unification, a poll released yesterday by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy found. However, asked whether they would fight against China if it attacked after Taiwan declared independence, the percentage of respondents who said they would fight fell to 62.7 percent, while 26.7 percent said they would not fight and 10.6 percent had no response, foundation president Huang Yu-lin (黃玉霖) told a news conference in Taipei hosted by the government-affiliated foundation. The results suggest that the proportion of Taiwanese opposing unification is
RIMPAC OPPORTUNITY: Taiwan said the act supports national guard cooperation and advises the executive branch to invite the nation to attend next year’s exercise The government yesterday thanked the US for reiterating its support for Taiwan’s security after US President Joe Biden on Monday signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, which advises the US executive branch to invite Taiwan to join the Rim of the Pacific Exercise (RIMPAC) amid a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan. “The act authorizes fiscal year appropriations principally for the [US] Department of Defense, for Department of Energy national security programs, and for the Department of State,” Biden said in a statement. Following several rounds of negotiations in the US Congress, the act keeps four articles
CAUSING DELAYS: EVA Airways has halted flights from Kaohsiung and Songshan airports to Shanghai’s Pudong airport until Feb. 3 due to a new disinfection process The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported one local and 23 imported COVID-19 cases — the highest daily number of imported cases this year. Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said the local case is a man in his 30s who had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. He underwent a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on Saturday, as he wanted to accompany someone to hospital, and it came back positive yesterday with a cycle threshold (Ct) value of 34.1, Lo said. He tested negative in a second PCR test, and tested
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced an extension of the level 2 COVID-19 alert to Jan. 10, as well as tighter border regulations. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that domestic COVID-19 restrictions would remain the same, but they might be subject to change in response to the global situation, adding that the level 2 alert is unlikely to be lowered before the Lunar New Year quarantine program ends on Feb. 14. All arrivals in Taiwan from Tuesday next week would be required to submit the result of a COVID-19 test taken in