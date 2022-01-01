Biden warns Putin of sanctions over Ukraine standoff

US President Joe Biden on Thursday warned his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, that the US could impose new sanctions against his country if it takes further military action against Ukraine, while Putin responded that such a US move could lead to a complete rupture of ties between the two nations.

The two leaders spoke for nearly an hour amid growing alarm over Russia’s troop buildup near Ukraine, a crisis that has deepened as the Kremlin has stiffened its insistence on border security guarantees and test-fired hypersonic missiles to underscore its demands.

Further US sanctions “would be a colossal mistake that would entail grave consequences,” said Kremlin foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow after the telephone conversation.

US President Joe Biden speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the telephone from his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday.

He added that Putin told Biden that Russia would act as the US would if offensive weapons were deployed near US borders.

White House officials offered a far more muted post-call readout, suggesting that the leaders agreed that there are areas where the two sides can make meaningful progress, but also differences that might be impossible to resolve.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Biden “urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine” and “made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine.”

Putin requested the call, the second between the leaders this month, ahead of scheduled talks between senior US and Russian officials on Jan. 9 and 10 in Geneva, Switzerland. The Geneva talks are to be followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council on Jan. 12 and negotiations at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe in Vienna on Jan. 13.

White House officials said Thursday’s call lasted 50 minutes, ending after midnight in Moscow.

Biden told Putin that the two powers now face “two paths”: diplomacy or US deterrence through sanctions, a senior US official said.

Biden told the Russian leader that the route taken would “depend on Russia’s actions in the period ahead,” the official told reporters on the condition of anonymity.

Russia has made clear that it wants a written commitment that Ukraine will never be allowed to join NATO and that the alliance’s military equipment will not be positioned in former Soviet states, demands that the Biden administration has rejected.

Biden told Putin that a diplomatic path remains open even as Russia has moved an estimated 100,000 troops toward Ukraine and Kremlin officials have turned up the volume on their demands for new guarantees from the US and NATO.

Biden responded to Putin’s demands by saying that “it would be a mistake that our ancestors would see as a grave error. A lot of mistakes have been made over the past 30 years, and we would better avoid more such mistakes in this situation,” Ushakov said.