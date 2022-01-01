Omicron surge dulls New Year’s Eve in Australia

Australia’s most populous state yesterday reported a 73 percent surge in new COVID-19 cases, an unwelcome spike that is casting a cloud on New Year’s Eve festivities as authorities urge residents to still party on.

New infections in New South Wales jumped to a record 21,151 — a far cry from the fewer than 500 cases the state saw earlier this month. The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 also rose, albeit more modestly, to 832 from 746 on Thursday.

Neighboring Victoria state reported 5,919 new infections, with 428 hospitalized.

New Year’s Eve fireworks erupt over Sydney’s Harbour Bridge last night. Photo: AFP

The explosion in infections is a sharp turnaround for a country that once pursued one of the world’s strictest “COVID zero” strategies. Other states also reported steep case increases, with Queensland at 3,118 and South Australia at 2,093.

Despite the surge, authorities expect pressure on hospitals to be manageable, with more than 91 percent of Australians fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the dominant Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 appearing to be less severe than other strains.

“What is pleasing is that our health system remains strong,” New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet told reporters, saying the state’s high vaccination rate of nearly 95 percent would help prevent severe disease.

Perrottet acknowledged that people were becoming anxious, but said that “we will get through this challenge and come out stronger the other side.”

The surge in cases nationwide, a marked departure from the country’s initial strategy to suppress the virus, comes as Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison further eases COVID-19 rules, announcing a greater reliance on rapid antigen tests and cutting the period people must isolate after being exposed or infected.

The announcement has sparked a run on rapid test kits, with pharmacies and supermarkets struggling to meet demand.

All that is threatening to wreck year-end festivities.

“New Year’s Eve is not canceled but it’s crippled,” said Sudhir Warrier, executive chairman of Australian Cruise Group Pty Ltd, which usually anchors boats near Sydney’s famous Harbour Bridge.

Separately, South Africa, where the Omicron variant was detected in November last year, on Thursday said that the country’s latest wave of infections had likely passed its peak without a significant increase in deaths, adding that restrictions would be eased.

“All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave,” the South African government said in a statement.

Infections dropped by almost 30 percent last week compared with the preceding seven days, while hospital admissions also declined in eight of the country’s nine provinces, it said.

During the spike, only a marginal increase in COVID-19 deaths was reported, the statement added.

“While the Omicron variant is highly transmissible, there has been lower rates of hospitalization than in previous waves,” it said.