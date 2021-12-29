HK’s Jimmy Lai faces new charge

Reuters, HONG KONG





Hong Kong prosecutors yesterday filed a “seditious publications” charge against jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英), who already faces charges under a National Security Law.

Lai, 74, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, appeared in court alongside six other former Apple Daily staff.

The daily tabloid closed in Hong Kong in June after authorities raided the newspaper, arrested staff on national security grounds and froze assets.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai leaves a Hong Kong court on Feb. 1. Photo: AP

Lai already faces two charges under the security law, which was imposed in June last year.

The additional sedition charge accuses Lai of conspiracy to print, publish, sell or distribute “seditious publications” between April 2019 and June 24.

Prosecutors allege that the publications could “bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection” against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments, according to a charge sheet seen by reporters.

Lai is among the most prominent people to be charged under the security law, which punishes “terrorism, collusion with foreign forces, subversion and secession” with possible life imprisonment.

Lai’s repeated arrests and prosecutions have drawn criticism from Western governments and international rights groups, who say the law has been used to jail scores of democracy campaigners, crush dissent and freedoms, including of the press.

Hong Kong and Chinese authorities say the law has restored stability after protracted democracy protests in 2019.

Lai has been convicted in several unauthorized assembly cases.

He has been detained for more than one year and is in the maximum security Stanley Prison in solitary confinement, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The same conspiracy to produce seditious publications charge was filed against the six former Apple Daily staff: chief editor Ryan Law (羅偉光); deputy chief editor Chan Pui-man (陳沛敏); Cheung Kim-hung (張劍虹), the chief executive officer of Next Digital, Apple Daily’s parent media company; columnist Yeung Ching-kee (楊清奇); English edition editor Fung Wai-kong (馮偉光); and senior editor Lam Man-chung (林文宗).

The six have also been accused of “conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country or with external elements.”