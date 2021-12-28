New Xinjiang secretary vows no reversal on policies

Bloomberg





Xinjiang’s newly appointed leader has pledged to maintain a focus on social stability in China’s far western region, where human rights practices have fed international criticism and boycotts.

Chinese Communist Party Secretary of Xinjiang Ma Xingrui (馬興瑞), 62, pledged in a speech following his appointment on Saturday to turn Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) blueprint for the region into reality.

The government would “firmly promote continuous and long-term social stability in Xinjiang, and never allow any reversal for the hard-won stability,” the Xinjiang Daily reported Ma as saying.

Ma — previously governor of Guangdong, China’s most populous province — replaced Chen Quanguo (陳全國), 66, in the region’s top office.

The outgoing secretary credited Xi’s “helmsmanship” with achieving social stability, high-quality economic growth, and a happy and peaceful life for the region’s residents.

Chen was placed under US sanctions for his role in “implementing a comprehensive surveillance, detention and indoctrination program” targeting the region’s predominately Muslim Uighur population, the US Department of the Treasury said last year.

Ma’s appointment suggests that the former aerospace engineer is likely to gain a seat on the 25-member Politburo after a twice-a-decade party congress scheduled to be held next year.

He headed China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp (中國航天科技集團公司), the main contractor for China’s space program, from 2007 to 2013, and became a vice minister of industry and information technology that year.