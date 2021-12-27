South African anti-apartheid icon archbishop Desmond Tutu, described as the country’s moral compass, died yesterday aged 90, sparking an outpouring of tributes for the outspoken Nobel Peace Prize winner.
Tutu, who had largely faded from public life in the past few years, was remembered for his easy humor and characteristic smile — and above all his tireless fight against all forms of injustice.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa honored this fight in a tribute to Tutu announcing his death.
Photo: Reuters
“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.
“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world,” he said.
Mourners gathered outside Tutu’s former parish in Cape Town, St George’s Cathedral, while others massed at his home, some holding bouquets of flowers.
A tireless activist, Tutu won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combating white minority rule in his country.
Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa’s shortcomings or injustices.
It was Tutu who coined and popularized the term “Rainbow Nation” to describe South Africa when Nelson Mandela became the country’s first black president.
However in recent years, Tutu slammed even the ruling African National Congress — the vanguard of the fight against white-minority rule — for cronyism and nepotism after apartheid ended in 1994.
He confronted homophobia in the Anglican Church, challenged Mandela over generous salaries for Cabinet ministers and stridently criticized the corruption that mushroomed under former South African president Jacob Zuma.
Ordained at the age of 30 and appointed archbishop in 1986, he used his position to advocate for international sanctions against apartheid, and later to lobby for rights globally.
Tutu was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1997 and underwent repeated treatment.
He retired in 1996 to lead a journey into South Africa’s brutal past, as head of the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission.
For 30 months, the commission lifted the lid on the horrors of apartheid.
Tutu, with his instinctive humanity, broke down and sobbed at one of its first hearings.
“He articulated the universal outrage at the ravages of apartheid and touchingly and profoundly demonstrated the depth of meaning of ubuntu, reconciliation and forgiveness,” Ramaphosa said.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation called Tutu “an extraordinary human being. A thinker. A leader. A shepherd.”
“He was larger than life, and for so many in South Africa and around the world his life has been a blessing,” it said in a statement.
