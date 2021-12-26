More than 4,500 flights were canceled around the world by yesterday and thousands more were delayed as the highly infectious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 disrupted holiday travel, tracking Web site Flightaware showed.
At least 2,000 flights were canceled worldwide on Christmas Day, including about 700 originating from or headed to US airports, with more than 1,500 delays.
On Friday, there were about 2,400 cancelations and almost 11,000 delays, while more than 600 cancelations were reported for today, the site showed.
Photo: Bloomberg
Pilots, flight attendants and other staff have been calling in sick or having to quarantine after exposure to COVID-19, forcing Lufthansa AG, Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines Inc and many other carriers to cancel flights during one of the year’s peak travel periods.
Flightaware data showed that United canceled about 200 flights on Friday and yesterday each, or 10 percent of those that were scheduled.
“The nationwide spike in Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our flight crews and the people who run our operation,” United said in a statement on Friday.
“As a result, we’ve unfortunately had to cancel some flights and are notifying impacted customers in advance of them coming to the airport,” the airline said, adding that it was working to rebook passengers.
Similarly, Delta yesterday canceled at least 260 flights, after canceling about 170 on Friday, saying that it has “exhausted all options and resources — including rerouting and substitutions of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flying.”
“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the company said.
Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were axed, after employees reported that they had potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and had to self-isolate.
The cancelations added to many Americans’ COVID-19 frustration at a time when they were eager to reunite with their families over the holidays, after last year’s Christmas was severely curtailed.
Chinese airlines accounted for the highest number of cancelations, with China Eastern Airlines Corp (中國東方航空) scrapping about 480 flights, or more than 20 percent of its flight plan, and Air China Ltd (中國國際航空) grounding 15 percent of its total scheduled departures yesterday.
The American Automobile Association estimated that more than 109 million Americans were scheduled to travel by plane, train or vehicle between Thursday and Sunday next week, a 34 percent increase since last year.
However, most of those plans were made before the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has become the dominant strain in the US, overwhelming some hospitals and healthcare workers
