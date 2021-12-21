The Taiwan High Court yesterday handed down a more than 100-year prison sentence to 26-year-old Lin Ho-chun (林和駿), for using social media to entice teenage girls to send him naked photographs and videos that he later shared with his friends.
An investigation of Lin’s computer found 81 victims, mostly underage girls, and last year he had been handed a jail term of three years, four months in a first ruling by Taipei District Court for contravening the Child and Youth Sexual Exploitation Prevention Act (兒童及少年性剝削防制條例), issuing threats to some of the victims and other related offenses.
The case attracted attention as Lin had been accepted to study at National Taiwan University’s prestigious College of Medicine’s Institute of Medical Devices and Imaging.
Photo: Yao Yueh-hung, Taipei Times
Prosecutors found that Lin had carried out the offenses against teenaged girls from 2014 until his arrest in August 2017, when he was a student at Tzu Chi University of Science and Technology in Hualien City.
The Taiwan High Court deemed that the first ruling was too lenient and the judges handed down a much harsher sentence which would put Lin in prison for the rest of his life.
They handed down sentences of between 12 and 16 months in prison for each of Lin’s victims, for a total of 106 years, 10 months in prison, in addition to a 34-month term that could be commuted to a fine.
After searching his residence and gathering evidence, prosecutors found that Lin in May 2014 had began looking for teenage girls to chat to on social media such as Facebook and Line with usernames such as Nacky and Lin Yen-min (林彥旻).
Lin represented himself using an avatar of a handsome man, or posed as a woman, to chat with teenage girls and befriend his victims.
Lin would then use the pretext of talking about “appreciating our own body” to entice the teenage girls to send him naked photographs or videos.
When the victims wanted to stop, Lin would threaten to send the photographs or videos to their family or school unless they sent him more photographs or videos.
He forced one girl to take part in a photo shoot at a hotel room, at which he sexually assaulted her.
Following his arrest, Lin told prosecutors that he did not have a girlfriend because he did not have good social skills.
He said that on the Internet he found that he could befriend young girls.
Lin said that he likely had the so-called “Lolita complex,” whereby he was sexually attracted to underage girls, telling prosecutors that the more he went online, the deeper his obsession with young girls became.
