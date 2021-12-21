Booster shots available Friday: CECC

CHOICE OF JAB: People who received their second dose five or more months ago would be able to select a Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Medigen vaccine

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that booster shots would be administered from Friday, as it reported 11 new imported cases of COVID-19.

The CECC said that it would begin administering mixed vaccinations using all brands from Friday, following a recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices.

The advisory committee said that booster shots are urgently needed for people aged 18 or over who received a second dose five or more months ago.

From left, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai, Premier Su Tseng-chang and Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung inspect the anti-pandemic measures at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport yesterday. Photo: CNA

Priority would be given to those in the top four groups, which cover frontline workers and medical personnel, people aged 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions, it said.

The center said that more than 400,000 people would be eligible.

Those receiving a booster shot would be able to select a Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Medigen vaccine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

Those who had adverse reaction to AstraZeneca should consult a doctor before getting a third dose of the vaccine, he said.

The center would continue to review and update the policy on booster shots, Chen said, reminding the public that the Medigen vaccine has still not been approved by the WHO.

The new imported cases were 10 Taiwanese and one foreigner, who traveled from Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam, and who tested positive for COVID-19 either upon entry or during quarantine, the CECC said.

Since COVID-19 arrived in Taiwan early last year, the nation has confirmed 16,816 infections — 14,435 of which were locally transmitted infections reported since May 15, when the nation first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

Since Aug. 15, the number of daily new domestic infections has mostly fallen to single digits or zero.

This month, only nine new domestic cases have so far been reported, seven of which were linked to a cluster of infections at quarantine hotels in Taipei and Taoyuan, CECC data showed.

With no new deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Taiwan remains at 850 — all but 12 recorded since May 15.

Taiwan last reported a COVID-19-related death on Sunday.