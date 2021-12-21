The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday announced that booster shots would be administered from Friday, as it reported 11 new imported cases of COVID-19.
The CECC said that it would begin administering mixed vaccinations using all brands from Friday, following a recommendation from the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices.
The advisory committee said that booster shots are urgently needed for people aged 18 or over who received a second dose five or more months ago.
Photo: CNA
Priority would be given to those in the top four groups, which cover frontline workers and medical personnel, people aged 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions, it said.
The center said that more than 400,000 people would be eligible.
Those receiving a booster shot would be able to select a Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Medigen vaccine, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.
Those who had adverse reaction to AstraZeneca should consult a doctor before getting a third dose of the vaccine, he said.
The center would continue to review and update the policy on booster shots, Chen said, reminding the public that the Medigen vaccine has still not been approved by the WHO.
The new imported cases were 10 Taiwanese and one foreigner, who traveled from Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam, and who tested positive for COVID-19 either upon entry or during quarantine, the CECC said.
Since COVID-19 arrived in Taiwan early last year, the nation has confirmed 16,816 infections — 14,435 of which were locally transmitted infections reported since May 15, when the nation first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.
Since Aug. 15, the number of daily new domestic infections has mostly fallen to single digits or zero.
This month, only nine new domestic cases have so far been reported, seven of which were linked to a cluster of infections at quarantine hotels in Taipei and Taoyuan, CECC data showed.
With no new deaths reported yesterday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Taiwan remains at 850 — all but 12 recorded since May 15.
Taiwan last reported a COVID-19-related death on Sunday.
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
NATIONAL DIRECTION: Democracy continues to be the strongest form of defense for Taiwan as the government looks to the challenges ahead, President Tsai Ing-wen said Four initiatives challenging the government’s policies on energy, food safety, environmental protection and regulations governing referendums failed to pass yesterday in a national referendum characterized by a relatively low turnout and nearly identical vote margins on all four issues. Under the Referendum Act (公民投票法), a referendum can only pass if an initiative is supported by at least one-quarter of all eligible voters, and the “yes” votes exceed the “no” votes. For yesterday’s vote, that meant an initiative could only pass if it garnered at least 4,956,367 “yes” votes and there were fewer “no” votes. Referendum No. 17, proposed by nuclear power advocate
The Executive Yuan yesterday told Beijing to stop engaging in cognitive warfare to intervene in Taiwan’s internal affairs, as the nation prepares to vote on four referendums tomorrow. During a news briefing on Wednesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) posed 10 questions about what democracy means to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government. Ma accused the DPP of sowing discord in Taiwanese society, suppressing dissidents, manipulating disagreements between different ethnic groups, exaggerating Chinese military threats, and directly or indirectly meddling in Hong Kong’s affairs, among other allegations. In Taipei, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said that the allegations
TAOYUAN: Genome sequencing results show the same Delta strain of SARS-CoV-2, suggesting that one of the travelers infected three others staying at the same hotel Four people have been identified as being part of a COVID-19 cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The four are Taiwanese nationals who returned to the country at different times over the past three weeks from China, Vietnam and Hong Kong, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, told a daily news briefing. Although the four checked into the hotel at different times, their stays overlapped and they were assigned to neighboring rooms on the sixth floor, Lo said, adding that genome