Hong Kong officials are working to boost turnout in today’s legislative election, diplomats and people familiar with the effort said.
As part of those actions, two Chinese state-owned banks have appealed to workers to vote, said two people familiar with the matter and an e-mail seen by Reuters.
After a major rewriting of electoral law in March, with the government saying that only “patriots” may administer the territory, Hong Kong is holding its first Legislative Council election, with its main democratic parties fielding no candidates.
Photo: AP
Hong Kong’s leaders — and China’s leadership in Beijing, which pledged to maintain the territory’s autonomy when the UK returned control of its colony to China in 1997 — are keen to ensure that the vote does not appear to lack popular support and fear a low turnout, two diplomats told reporters.
Senior officials have made high-profile appeals to voters, and public transport operators said they would provide free transportation on election day.
Authorities also have issued warnings, including to international media, that inciting a person not to vote or to cast an invalid vote is illegal.
Some democracy activists who fled Hong Kong to avoid arrest have called on voters to ignore the election to avoid giving the vote legitimacy.
Ahead of the election, the two state-owned lenders sent e-mails to staff encouraging them to vote, according two people with knowledge of the matter and an e-mail reviewed by Reuters.
Bank of China (Hong Kong) Ltd (中國銀行(香港)有限) sent two e-mails to local staff in the past few weeks urging them to vote, and conducted an informal survey asking them if they planned to do so, the person said.
In a Monday e-mail seen by Reuters, China Construction Bank International urged its Hong Kong staff to vote.
“Please cast your sacred ballots for Hong Kong, and for yourself,” it said.
Hong Kong officials have also appeared to attempt to lower expectations for voting levels or to talk down the significance of a low turnout if it happens.
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam (林鄭月娥) last week told the state-run Global Times that turnout was affected by many factors.
“There is a saying that when the government is doing well and its credibility is high, the voter turnout will decrease because the people do not have a strong demand to choose different lawmakers to supervise the government,” Lam said. “Therefore, I think the turnout rate does not mean anything.”
