COVID-19: Most contacts in hotel cluster test negative

DELTA OUTBREAK: The CECC collected 150 surface swab samples from the hotel’s guestrooms and one sample came back positive, suggesting inadequate disinfection

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





COVID-19 tests on 467 people associated with a cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan were negative, although three people have tested positive, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, as it reported 13 imported cases and confirmed another case of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — a traveler who arrived from the US.

The CECC on Thursday reported the cluster — four people who returned to Taiwan from different countries and at different times, but were found to have the same strain of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 — at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan. It on Friday updated the number of infections linked to the cluster to seven.

A total of 470 close contacts and people associated with the cases were identified for COVID-19 testing, and as of yesterday, 467 had tested negative and three had tested positive, the center said yesterday. The three positive cases were reported as confirmed cases on Friday.

A Taoyuan Department of Environmental Protection vehicle disinfects the business district around Taoyuan Railway Station on Friday. Photo: Hsieh Wu-hsiung, Taipei Times

The people who tested negative are 37 hotel staff, 414 travelers who have stayed or are staying at the hotel and 16 people who have had contact with cases in their local communities after they were released from quarantine.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, yesterday said 150 environmental surface swab samples were collected from the hotel, and so far one sample has tested positive.

The samples were collected from at least three different areas in each hotel room, such as nightstands, light switches, toilet handles, doorknobs and air-conditioner vents.

The sample that tested positive, with a high cycle threshold (Ct) value of 39.9 — indicating a low viral load — was collected after the room had been disinfected, Chuang said, adding that it implies the hotel might need to improve its disinfection measures.

The center would ask specialists to analyze surface test results and determine the most likely source of infection, he said.

Meanwhile, Chuang said 13 imported cases were confirmed yesterday: six males and seven females aged 10 to 70.

They arrived from Cambodia, Spain, Vietnam, the Philippines, the UK and the US between Dec. 3 and Friday, he said.

Another case of the Omicron variant has been confirmed in a previous imported case reported on Thursday, Chuang said.

The case is a man in his 20s who is fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine. He arrived from the US on Monday, tested positive with a Ct value of 26.6 on Wednesday and was admitted to a negative pressure isolation ward at a hospital, CECC data showed.

The case marks the fifth case of the Omicron variant identified in Taiwan, it said.