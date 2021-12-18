Taoyuan cluster testing continues

RULING OUT CASES: Four hundred people identified as contacts of a man linked to a quarantine hotel cluster infection in Taoyuan have tested negative, the CECC said

Staff writer, with CNA





All contacts of a COVID-19 case linked to a cluster infection at a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan have so far tested negative for the disease, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The person was considered a major concern in the cluster because they had already left quarantine before testing positive for COVID-19, said Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center.

The Taiwanese man, who returned from China on Nov. 20, had tested negative for COVID-19 upon arrival as well as prior to the end of his quarantine, but another test he took seven days after leaving the hotel came back positive, the CECC said.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung, who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, speaks at the center’s daily news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Central Epidemic Command Center

Chen said 16 contacts in the community and 37 workers at the hotel have all tested negative for COVID-19.

Another 418 people who had either stayed at or are still in quarantine at the hotel have also been tested, with 400 of them testing negative for COVID-19, he said, adding that the center was still awaiting the results of 15 tests.

Three tested positive for COVID-19, of whom two never left the hotel and have already been counted as part of the cluster, the health minister said.

The third case is a woman who returned from Cambodia on Nov. 21 and had stayed on the fifth floor of the Taoyuan hotel, he said.

Since leaving quarantine, she was tested twice, with one showing a positive result and another returning negative, Chen said, adding that she had COVID-19 while in Cambodia, suggesting that the first test was a false positive.

The test results showed she had a low viral load related to the disease, he said.

Seven people have been identified as being part of the Taoyuan hotel cluster infection, and genome sequencing showed that they were all infected with the same strain of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the CECC said.

The center also announced that seven previous cases determined to be “imported” had been reclassified as domestically transmitted infections. Six of them were part of the Taoyuan hotel cluster, while the seventh case had stayed in another quarantine hotel in Taipei.

The seventh case, a woman, was one of two Taiwanese who tested positive for COVID-19 after staying in adjacent rooms at the Taipei hotel. She tested positive on Tuesday, two days after leaving quarantine, while a man tested positive while still in quarantine on Wednesday.

Chen confirmed that genome sequencing had showed that both were infected with the same strain of the Delta variant and that one had infected the other, adding that the man was the likely source of infection.

In a news conference earlier yesterday, Taipei Deputy Mayor Tsai Ping-kun (蔡炳坤) said that although there was no interaction between the man and woman during quarantine, they were likely infected due to the airflow circulation in the corridor, as they had opened the doors to their rooms at about the same time to pick up their delivered meals.

Tsai said the city government is considering asking quarantine hotels to separate the times that meals are delivered.

However, Chen said it was unlikely that they were infected that way, adding that environmental contamination was more likely to be the cause.