The WHO on Tuesday said that the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 was spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act, as drug maker Pfizer said its COVID-19 pill was effective against the variant.
Omicron, first detected by South Africa and reported to the WHO on Nov. 24, has a large number of mutations, setting alarm bells ringing since its discovery.
Early data suggest it can be resistant to vaccines and is more transmissible than the Delta variant, which was first identified in India and accounts for the bulk of the world’s COVID-19 cases.
Photo: Reuters
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that Omicron had been reported in 77 countries and “probably” spread to most nations undetected “at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant.”
Omicron now accounts for about 3 percent of cases in the US, a figure that is expected to rise rapidly as has been seen in other countries.
The US is the nation hit hardest by the pandemic, and on Tuesday, it crossed 800,000 known COVID-19 deaths, a Johns Hopkins University tracker showed.
Although Britain on Monday confirmed what is thought to be the world’s first Omicron death, there is no proof yet that the variant causes more severe illness.
The WHO on Tuesday provided room for cautious optimism, saying Africa had recorded a massive rise in cases over the past week, but a lower number of deaths compared with previous waves.
However, it urged countries to act swiftly to rein in transmission, protect their health systems and guard against complacency.
WHO expert Bruce Aylward warned against “jumping to a conclusion that this is a mild disease.”
“We could be setting ourselves up for a very dangerous situation,” he said.
The warning came as Pfizer on Tuesday said clinical trials of its COVID-19 pill reduced hospital admissions and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent.
The US drugmaker said its new treatment, Paxlovid, held up against Omicron in lab testing.
Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla called the news a “game changer” and said he expected approval from the US medicines regulator as early as this month.
“This news provides another potentially powerful tool in our fight against the virus, including the Omicron variant,” US President Joe Biden said.
A real-world study from South Africa has showed two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 70 percent effective in stopping severe illness from Omicron.
Researchers called the results encouraging, although it represented a drop compared with protection against earlier strains.
The WHO added that low vaccination rates in regions including Africa would provide breeding grounds for new variants of the virus, which has known to have claimed more than 5.3 million lives around the world.
FIRST SINCE NOV. 4: Academia Sinica, where the woman reportedly contracted the disease, is to close its public areas, and postpone events or conduct them online A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected in Taiwan, the first domestic case since Nov. 4, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The woman had a cycle threshold value of 15, indicating a recent infection, the CECC said. The CECC confirmed Chinese-language media reports that the woman works at a lab at Academia Sinica, where she is thought to have contracted the disease. The institution in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) said in a separate statement last night that all public areas on its campus would be closed today,
SUPPLY PARTNER? Analysts believe Intel Corp CEO Pat Gelsinger came for TSMC’s 3-nanometer chips, which are to be the most advanced when they roll out next year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is an important and long-term partner, Intel Corp chief executive officer Pat Gelsinger said yesterday upon arriving in Taiwan on a trip that is widely believed to be a quest to secure the Hsinchu-based chipmaker as a supplier of advanced 3-nanometer chips. The move would seem to backtrack Gelsinger’s remarks that Taiwan is geopolitically unsafe, and that the US should not overly depend on Asia for semiconductors, but should invest more in the country’s homegrown chipmakers. With the construction of a new fabrication factory in Phoenix, Arizona — its first major expansion overseas — TSMC is
STEP FORWARD: The resolution passed by Germany’s parliament called on Berlin to re-evaluate its Taiwan policy, but the formation of diplomatic relations was opposed The German Bundestag has passed a resolution calling on the government to reassess its Taiwan policy and deepen exchanges with Taipei, but ruled out the possibility of establishing diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The Petitions Committee of Germany’s new parliament, which met for the first time in October following a federal election in September, passed the resolution on Thursday. The committee also referred an earlier motion on establishing formal diplomatic relations with the Republic of China to the German Federal Foreign Office and each parliamentary caucus. The resolution says that since the Federal Republic of Germany and the People’s Republic of China established diplomatic
LOOKING AHEAD: After a series of breakthroughs, the global tech industry is focusing on quantum computers to drive technological evolution, chairman Young Liu said Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan. Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute. The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the