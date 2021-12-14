COVID-19: CECC extends level 2 alert two additional weeks

OMICRON CONCERNS: Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo said mask rules remain the same as before, ‘not tightened or eased’

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





A level 2 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until Dec. 27, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.

The alert level was lowered from level 3 to level 2 on July 27, but has been extended every two weeks since then in response to the nation’s latest COVID-19 situation.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that in the face of a new global threat — the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 — the nationwide level 2 COVID-19 alert is to remain in place from today to Dec. 27.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo, who is also deputy head of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) medical response division, speaks to reporters at the center’s daily news briefing in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the CECC

“Mask wearing rules remain the same as before, not tightened or eased,” he said. “The rules for businesses and public spaces also remain the same, including the mandatory registration of contact details, body temperature readings, enhanced environmental disinfection, and other disease prevention and response measures.”

The center said that the 18th round of vaccinations — with vaccines administered from Thursday to Wednesday next week — would offer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, although designated healthcare facilities and vaccination stations also offer other vaccine brands.

The center offers first and second doses of the AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech and Medigen vaccines, so people should get fully vaccinated as soon as possible, said CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

Unvaccinated people born on or before Dec. 16, 2009, are eligible to receive their first dose, while those born on or before Dec. 31, 2003, and who received one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech by Nov. 18 are eligible for a second dose, he said.

People born on or before Dec. 6, 2003, and who received a dose of AstraZeneca by Oct. 21 can choose to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their second dose, he added.

Those eligible should make an appointment through the online booking system (1922.gov.tw) between 10am today and 12pm tomorrow, Chuang said.

People eligible for another brand can go directly to a designated healthcare facility, he said.

A temporary vaccination station at Taipei Railway Station administered 3,681 doses of Moderna on Sunday and 22,302 doses of Moderna since it was set up on Dec. 5. The station is to stay open until Tuesday next week.

Those who have been fully vaccinated for more than five months can receive a booster shot at a designated healthcare facility, he said.

During the weekend, 114,486 vaccine doses were administered, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 78.89 percent and the full vaccination rate to 64.17 percent, he added.

Yesterday, five imported cases of COVID-19 were reported, travelers with breakthrough infections who arrived from China, Malaysia, Vietnam and the UK.