Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) yesterday announced that its research institute would establish a laboratory to develop trapped ion quantum computers, boosting quantum computing technology research and development in Taiwan.
Quantum computing would be an important tool for Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), as the company focuses on its Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” transformation initiative, chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) told the online Next Forum hosted by the Hon Hai Research Institute.
The Foxconn 3.0 “3 plus 3” initiative refers to developing three emerging sectors — electric vehicles, robots and digital healthcare — through the use of artificial intelligence, semiconductors and communications technologies.
Photo courtesy of Hon Hai Research Institute
Since the research institute was established more than a year ago, it has pooled resources from different sectors and invited international academics to serve on its advisory committee, which focuses on new technology development, Liu said.
Following a series of breakthroughs in quantum technology in the past few years, the fast processing speed and powerful computing capability of quantum computers has become a focus of the global technology industry, Liu said.
Quantum technology is considered likely to provide computing solutions for the next generation that would drive the technological evolution of artificial intelligence, semiconductors, and the security of information and communications technologies, he said.
Trapped ion systems are one of the most promising for practical quantum computers, Hon Hai has said.
However, as there are still some bottlenecks in the industry, it is important to cultivate professionals in the field of quantum technology and attract international talent by building an environment that promotes and supports research in the area, Liu said.
The Hon Hai Research Institute aims to help the company create value, increase profit margins and stay ahead of market trends by moving away from labor-intensive work and toward brain-intensive work, he said.
THREAT REMAINS: With cases rising in many parts of the world, the minister urged the public to continue complying with the disease prevention regulations Taiwan can be considered to have achieved “COVID zero” status, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reporting 21 imported cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily imported infections reported this year. Chen, who heads the CECC, said no local infections or deaths were reported, but 21 imported cases were confirmed yesterday. The imported cases are eight men and 13 women who arrived from Belize, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, Chen said. The highest number of daily imported infections last year was 25 cases on March 23, he
FIRST SINCE NOV. 4: Academia Sinica, where the woman reportedly contracted the disease, is to close its public areas, and postpone events or conduct them online A woman has tested positive for COVID-19 after being infected in Taiwan, the first domestic case since Nov. 4, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), said yesterday. The woman had a cycle threshold value of 15, indicating a recent infection, the CECC said. The CECC confirmed Chinese-language media reports that the woman works at a lab at Academia Sinica, where she is thought to have contracted the disease. The institution in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) said in a separate statement last night that all public areas on its campus would be closed today,
BIDEN-PUTIN TALKS: The national security adviser said Washington’s efforts over the past eight months in the Indo-Pacific have been to avoid an invasion scenario The US “will take every action” in diplomacy and deterrence to prevent the forcible unification of Taiwan by China in concurrence with a hypothetical Russian invasion of Ukraine, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday. Sullivan made the comment at a White House news conference following a teleconference between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that day over the military standoff between Russia and Ukraine. A reporter asked: “Some observers have described a nightmare scenario where President Putin invades Ukraine and also, simultaneously, President Xi [Jinping, 習近平] uses force to ‘reunify’ Taiwan with China. Is the
‘MORALLY JUSTIFIABLE’: Mark Clifford, president of the UK-based Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong, said global leaders had been ‘shown the way’ by the US China has reacted angrily to the US government’s diplomatic boycott of next year’s Winter Olympics, as more nations said they would consider joining the protest over Beijing’s human rights record and New Zealand announced that it would not send representatives to the Games. Chinese officials dismissed Washington’s boycott as “posturing and political manipulation,” and tried to discredit the decision by claiming that US diplomats had not even been invited to Beijing. The White House on Monday said that it would not send any official or diplomatic representatives to the Winter Games and Paralympics in February, “given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China’s]