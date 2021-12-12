First three Omicron cases reported

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday confirmed Taiwan’s first three cases of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2: travelers who had arrived from Eswatini, the UK and the US.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said genome sequencing on a test sample from a Taiwanese who flew in from Eswatini showed that she was infected with the Omicron variant, adding that she was the first such case to be identified in Taiwan.

She was tested when she arrived from Eswatini on Thursday and confirmed positive on Friday, he said.

A polymerase chain reaction test found that she had a cycle threshold value of 28, Chen said, adding that she has not shown any symptoms and is being treated in a negative pressure isolation room.

“We successfully blocked the Omicron variant at our national border, and we will continue to remain vigilant, but we cannot guarantee that future cases can all be blocked, so people should keep their guard up,” Chen said.

The Omicron variant is spreading globally and would continue to arrive in Taiwan, so despite quarantine measures, there could be a few undetected cases, he said.

Chen urged people to get fully vaccinated and practice preventive measures, such as wearing a mask and washing their hands frequently.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, later yesterday reported that two more cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed after genome sequencing results were received in the afternoon.

He said one of the cases was a Taiwanese who returned from the UK on Tuesday and tested positive with a cycle threshold value of 21.6 the next day.

She has been admitted to a negative pressure room, he added.

The other case is an American who arrived on Wednesday, tested positive with a cycle threshold value of 26 on Thursday, and was also admitted to a negative pressure room, he said.

Passengers who sat near the three cases on the same flights to Taiwan have all been tested negative and are under home isolation, the CECC said, adding that they would be tested again at the end of their isolation.

No severe illnesses or deaths have been identified among more than 700 cases of the Omicron variant reported in the UK, but it is generally believed to be more transmissible, so tight border controls are needed, he said.