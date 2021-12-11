All close contacts tested so far of the nation’s first domestic COVID-19 case in more than a month have been confirmed as negative, with results still pending for 15 contacts, Taipei and New Taipei City officials said yesterday.
Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) told a news conference that 94 Taipei-based contacts of the case, who was confirmed as having COVID-19 on Thursday, had been placed in home quarantine and taken polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.
The results from 80 of those contacts came back negative, with officials still waiting on the results of the remaining 14.
Photo: CNA
New Taipei City has placed 44 contacts of the case in quarantine and had them take PCR tests, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said at a separate news conference, adding that so far, 43 had been confirmed as negative.
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Thursday reported the first domestically transmitted COVID-19 case since Nov. 4.
The CECC said the case, a woman in her 20s who worked until earlier this month in a laboratory at the Genomics Research Center at Academia Sinica, had likely been infected with the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 at her workplace in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港).
The woman traveled in Taipei and New Taipei City before the positive test result was returned, the center said.
The case has renewed concerns over domestic COVID-19 cases following a local outbreak in mid-May that was subsequently brought under control.
The CECC on Thursday said that the woman took the MRT between Nangang and Dongmen stations on Nov. 27 and Saturday last week, as well as between Nangang Station and Taipei Main Station on Nov. 28, and between Nangang and Guting stations on Sunday.
The woman also dined at a steak house and several other restaurants, in addition to visiting the Q Square shopping mall, a 7-Eleven store, a Cosmed outlet and Watson’s stores in Taipei and New Taipei City between Nov. 27 and Wednesday.
Huang said that the woman also traveled on bus 306 from 3:39pm to 3:50pm on Tuesday from Academia Sinica to Nangang District Office.
The woman then took bus Blue 21 from 4:03pm to 4:19pm from the Nangang District Office to Zhungxin Road in New Taipei City, she said, urging passengers on the two buses to remain alert.
Apart from the 94 contacts placed in home quarantine in Taipei, Huang said 328 people who work in the same building at Academia Sinica had been ordered to undergo self-health management.
The group includes more than 300 people who work in the Genomics Research Center and 15 working in other laboratories, she said.
Two of them, who have displayed symptoms of COVID-19, have taken PCR tests, with the results still pending, Huang said.
The woman had been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Moderna vaccine, which she received on June 28 and July 27, Huang said, adding that the woman had no recent history of traveling abroad.
The woman said she had been bitten by a COVID-19-infected mouse on Oct. 15 and tested negative the same day after taking a rapid test. On Nov. 19, she was bitten by another infected mouse, but did not take a test.
The woman began to display symptoms, including coughing, on Nov. 26, and sneezing, a runny nose and an abnormal sense of taste on Saturday last week.
She took a PCR test on Thursday, which came back positive with a cycle threshold value of 15.17, indicating she was highly infectious, Huang said.
The woman has since been admitted to the Heping branch of Taipei City Hospital for treatment, she added.
