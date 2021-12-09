People in the top three priority groups and the seventh priority group for COVID-19 vaccination are required to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday.
A policy announced by the CECC on Sunday requires staff at 24 types of establishments supervised by the education, economics, labor, and health and welfare ministries to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1.
Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥), deputy head of the CECC, yesterday said the vaccination requirement has been expanded to include people in the top three and the seventh priority groups, and also workers at correctional facilities and funeral service providers.
Photo: Tien Yu-hua, Taipei Times
The four priority groups are workers who maintain the nation’s healthcare capacity, disease prevention capacity, national security and normal social function, as well as people who work in environments with a high risk of infection.
As people must have had two vaccine doses for more than 14 days to be considered “fully vaccinated,” people who are subject to the policy should get their second dose no later than Friday next week, the CECC said.
New employees must provide a negative COVID-19 test result from either an antigen rapid test, an at-home rapid test or a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test taken within three days of the first day of work after the deadline, Chen said.
People who have recovered from COVID-19 and have a “Notice for Release From Isolation Treatment” issued within three months of the deadline would not need to provide a vaccination record, but new employees who have recovered from an infection would still need to provide a negative PCR test result, he said.
People who have a vaccine exemption or cannot get vaccinated due to personal reasons must be tested every week, he said.
A total of 193,419 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday, bringing the nation’s first-dose vaccination rate to 78.32 percent and full vaccination rate to 62.13 percent, CECC data showed.
Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said that a batch of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines that were to expire on Tuesday were all administered prior to that, but about 40,000 Moderna doses are to expire on Sunday.
The CECC plans to start administering second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to adolescents aged 12 to 17 from Dec. 20, but as there is sufficient supply, local governments that have completed on-campus vaccination arrangements can start as early as Wednesday next week, Chuang said.
The CECC yesterday reported five imported cases of COVID-19, people who arrived from Ethiopia, Indonesia and the Philippines.
TIGHTENED RULES: Employees in the affected sectors must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 1 or provide an exemption certificate, and they must undergo COVID-19 testing People working in sectors supervised by the education, economics, labor, and health and welfare ministries must be fully vaccinated by next month, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. “Starting from Jan. 1, vaccination rules for workers at industries supervised by the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the Ministry of Labor, and the Ministry of Health and Welfare will be further enhanced,” said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. New employees and those returning to work must provide a negative COVID-19 test result — an antigen rapid test, at-home rapid
NO ENTRY: The refusal to process Lithuanian goods at Chinese ports suggests that they have been ordered to do so by an official entity, a trade group head said The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has called on the governments of other EU member states to jointly respond to Beijing blocking Lithuanian exports from entering China, as “Lithuania is not listed on the [Chinese customs] system as a country.” Lithuanian media Web site 15min.lt yesterday cited a Lithuanian wood exporter as saying that it was not allowed to unload its goods at an unnamed Chinese port. The company said that its Chinese partner cited customs authorities as saying that any merchandise or shipments related to Lithuania would be refused, effective immediately. Lithuanian timber exporter Sprusas confirmed that Lithuanian goods could be loaded
THREAT REMAINS: With cases rising in many parts of the world, the minister urged the public to continue complying with the disease prevention regulations Taiwan can be considered to have achieved “COVID zero” status, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, despite the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) reporting 21 imported cases of COVID-19, the highest number of daily imported infections reported this year. Chen, who heads the CECC, said no local infections or deaths were reported, but 21 imported cases were confirmed yesterday. The imported cases are eight men and 13 women who arrived from Belize, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Vietnam and the US, Chen said. The highest number of daily imported infections last year was 25 cases on March 23, he
‘RESOLUTELY COMMITTED’: Sparking a crisis in the Taiwan Strait would be in no one’s interest, starting with China, the US secretary of state told a conference US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next conference on Friday that Chinese leaders should think carefully about their actions toward Taiwan, warning of “terrible consequences” if China precipitates a crisis across the Taiwan Strait. In an interview, Blinken addressed multiple foreign policy challenges facing the administration of US President Joe Biden, including faltering efforts to repair the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and the spiraling conflict in Ethiopia. Most acute might be China’s increasingly aggressive posture toward Taiwan. Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) has said tensions with China are at their worst in