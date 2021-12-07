Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Sunday warned that Chinese expansionism could lead to “World War III,” in his second interview with Australian media within a week.
In a conversation with former Australian minister for defence Christopher Pyne on the Sky News Australia program Global Focus, Wu provided historical context for China’s aggression.
“Authoritarianism is very often associated with expansionism,” Wu said.
Photo: CNA
“When authoritarianism is facing domestic difficulties, they would like to seek external crisis or conflict in order to divert domestic attention,” he said, likening the situation to the buildup to World War II.
“Unfortunately, Taiwan stands right next to China, and it may become a very convenient scapegoat,” he said.
After observing political crackdowns in Hong Kong and other aggressive acts of Chinese expansionism, many people expect Taiwan to be Beijing’s next target, Wu said.
However, Taiwan has “tremendous value” to the international community for economic, strategic and moral reasons, he said.
Taiwan is the world’s 25th-largest economy and Australia’s eighth-largest trading partner, not to mention its semiconductor dominance, he added. This means that “if Taiwan suffers militarily, I’m sure the whole world is going to feel the impact,” Wu said.
Wu also emphasized the nation’s strategic placement in the first island chain, which China must cross if it wishes to extend its influence into the greater Indo-Pacific region.
An attack on Taiwan would also be “seen as a tragedy” for other democracies that share the same values, he said.
As a democracy, Taiwan regularly holds opinion polls showing that an “absolute majority” of the public rejects Beijing’s “one country, two systems” framework and supports maintaining the “status quo” with China, which means self-rule, Wu said.
Yet Taiwan must be “very cautious” in dealing with China, which is more powerful than ever, he added.
To do this, Wu proposed a four-fold strategy starting with preventing war, while inviting China to negotiations.
Taiwan must also bolster its military capabilities with the help of its global partners, he added.
It must also “make more friends” around the world, he said, highlighting the nation’s warming relations with Australia, which has voiced support for Taiwan’s international participation.
“We certainly hope that like-minded partners would pay more attention to the situation Taiwan is in, so they can show support for Taiwan whenever it is necessary,” he said. “We are not asking for other countries to fight for Taiwan. If there’s going to be a war, fighting for Taiwan is our own responsibility.”
In his write-up about the interview, Pyne said that Taiwan would “no doubt” last long enough in an attack for allies led by the US to come to its aid.
“The most important message that the region can send to China is that war at all costs must be avoided. In order to assist in that goal, China needs to know that Taiwan is not alone and friendless,” Pyne said.
