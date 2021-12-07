Burmese junta jails Suu Kyi for four years

AFP, YANGON, Myanmar





Myanmar’s junta yesterday jailed ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for four years for incitement against the military and breaching COVID-19 rules, the first of a series of possible sentences that could see the Nobel laureate imprisoned for decades.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, has been detained since the generals staged a military coup and ousted her government on Feb. 1, ending the Southeast Asian nation’s brief period of democracy.

She has since been hit with a series of charges, including breaching the official secrets act, illegally importing walkie talkies and electoral fraud.

National League for Democracy chairwoman Aung San Suu Kyi delivers a speech at a voter education campaign in Hsiseng Township, Myanmar, on Sept. 5, 2015. Photo: AFP

Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday was sentenced to two years for incitement against the military and another two years for breaching a natural disaster law relating to COVID-19, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said by telephone.

Former Burmese president Win Myint was also jailed for four years on the same charges, he said, but added that they would not yet be taken to prison.

“They will face other charges from the places where they are staying now,” he said, referring to their detention in the capital, Naypyidaw.

The incitement conviction related to statements Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) published shortly after the coup condemning the generals’ takeover.

The COVID-19 charge is linked to last year’s election, which the NLD won in a landslide, but the details are not clear, with the government imposing a gag order on the court proceedings.

Yesterday’s verdict was on “the soft charges which the regime could have spared her, but chose not to,” independent analyst Soe Myint Aung said. “The military seems to have doubled down on its highly oppressive approach toward the NLD and Aung San Suu Kyi herself.”