Five people in Sydney, Australia’s largest city, have contracted the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 locally, New South Wales (NSW) health authorities confirmed yesterday.
The cases are linked to two schools and a climbing gym in Sydney’s western suburbs, which might also be the source of a confirmed Omicron infection in the Australian Capital Territory, NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant said.
Parliament House in Canberra was closed over the weekend to the public until further notice after a staffer to a member of parliament tested positive to COVID-19 after the legislature’s final sitting week of the year on Friday.
Urgent genome testing is under way for a number of other cases linked to the venues and should be available in coming days, Chant said in a video update.
New South Wales state has confirmed 15 Omicron infections and more are likely, she said.
The outbreak was seeded from infected travelers on a flight from Doha who had been in southern Africa.
The Omicron variant, first identified in southern Africa, has been detected in countries from the US to South Korea, underscoring the difficulties of curtailing contagious new strains.
Researchers worldwide are racing to understand the full impact of the new strain, and governments have banned travelers from South Africa and nearby countries on concerns that Omicron could evade the protection of vaccines and fuel new surges.
South Australia state on Saturday increased restrictions for international travelers over Omicron fears, requiring all arrivals to quarantine for 14 days, not just those from southern Africa. Travelers arriving from Australia’s southeastern states will need to test on arrival and isolate until a negative result is received, South Australia Premier Steven Marshall said.
South Australian authorities are “extraordinarily concerned” about the outbreak in Sydney and the case in the capital territory, but would keep its border open at this stage, Marshall told reporters on Saturday.
“We don’t know enough about the Omicron variant at this stage,” he said after a meeting with officials to discuss closing the border.
Omicron is “here in Australia,” he said. “It’s contained to this point, but we could receive further information in the coming days that it is no longer contained.”
Meanwhile, Australia’s medicine regulator provisionally approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children age five to 11, with Australian Minister of Health Greg Hunt saying the rollout could begin from Jan. 10.
The Australian Therapeutics Goods Administration “have made a careful, thorough assessment, determined that it is safe and effective and that it is in the interests of children and Australians for children five to 11 to be vaccinated,” Hunt said.
INVASION: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said: ‘A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance’ Japan and the US could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. Speaking virtually to a forum organized by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe said that the Senkaku Islands — known as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) in Taiwan — the Sakishima Islands and Yonaguni Island are only about 100km from Taiwan. An invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan, he said. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance. People in Beijing, [Chinese] President
GET A BOOST: After considering the potential for local outbreaks amid an increase in cases abroad, a committee recommended adolescents receive their second shots The level 2 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until Dec. 13, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it advised people in six high-risk groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. It also recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a second shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the nationwide level 2 alert would remain in place for two more weeks from today. Chen said that during New Year’s events eating and drinking might be allowed in designated areas, while
‘HISTORIC’: The passage of the resolution by both chambers of the French parliament shows their concrete support for Taiwan’s global participation, the foreign ministry said The government yesterday thanked the French National Assembly for adopting a resolution on Monday in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the resolution’s passage as “historic” and as demonstrating the concrete support of both chambers of the French parliament for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. Taiwan and France have shared a long-standing partnership characterized by a high level of trust, and based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, the ministry said. Passed on Monday in a 39-2 vote with three abstentions, the non-legally
About 610 Taiwanese nationals accused of crimes in other countries were extradited to China from 2016 to 2019, international non-governmental organization (NGO) Safeguard Defenders said yesterday, calling on the international community to intervene in the practice. Based in Madrid, the organization is a human rights NGO founded in late 2016, its Web site says. It released an eight-page report titled China’s Hunt for Taiwanese Overseas, which compiled data from news reports, government news releases and other sources available to the public. “Through transnational repression and formal extraditions, the PRC [People’s Republic of China] is pursuing economic fugitives, Uyghur refugees, human rights defenders and