US officials rev up contact tracing as Omicron detected in several states

AP





The arrival of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in the US has health officials in some communities reviving contact tracing operations in an attempt to slow and better understand its spread, as scientists study how contagious it is and whether it can thwart vaccines.

In New York City, officials quickly reached out to a man who tested positive for the variant and had attended an anime conference at a Manhattan convention center last month along with more than 50,000 people.

Five other attendees have also been infected with COVID-19, although officials did not yet know whether it was with the Omicron variant.

“As for what we learned about this conference at the Javits Center and these additional cases, our test and trace team is out there immediately working with each individual who was affected to figure out who else they came in contact with. That contact tracing is absolutely crucial,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Once a global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, New York has the country’s biggest contract tracing effort. The city identified four Omicron cases on Thursday, and a fifth was discovered in nearby Suffolk County on Long Island.

The variant has been detected in a handful of other states so far, including California, Colorado and Hawaii.

Contract tracers have been busy in Nebraska after six cases of Omicron were confirmed on Friday. One of the people had recently returned from a visit to Nigeria and the other five were close contacts of that person.

In Philadelphia, officials were working to track down contacts of a man in his 30s who is Pennsylvania’s first resident infected with the variant, the city’s Department of Public Health said.

In Maryland, officials were rushing to trace, quarantine and test close contacts of three people from the Baltimore area who are the first known cases in the state. Two are from the same household, including a vaccinated person who recently traveled to South Africa, and the third has no recent travel history and is unrelated to the other two.

Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, said “more and more” contact tracing efforts are expected in the coming days, in part because of the uncertainty about how effective vaccines and treatments like monoclonal antibodies would be against Omicron.

“Contact tracing can give us information about how it’s spreading and hopefully break chains of transmission to stop clusters and outbreaks, or at least delay them until we know more and understand what our next steps need to be,” said Crystal Watson, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security at the Bloomberg School of Public Health.