Beijing envoy to advise Macau on ‘national security’

AFP, MACAU





China’s top envoy in Macau would start advising local officials on “national security” matters, state media reported yesterday, the latest move by Beijing to increase control over the territory.

Xinhua news agency said that Macau Special Administrative Region Liaison Office Director Fu Ziying (傅自應) would be in charge of “supervising, guiding, coordinating and supporting Macau in safeguarding national security.”

Three national security technical advisers would also be appointed from within the office, it added.

Vehicles drive along a highway near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in Hong Kong on Sept. 15. Photo: Bloomberg

Like Hong Kong, Macau is a “semi-autonomous” part of China that is permitted to largely run its own affairs. Beijing used a sweeping new National Security Law to crack down on dissent in Hong Kong after huge democracy protests two years ago.

Beijing’s liaison office in Hong Kong has since taken a greater direct role in governance, and mainland China’s security apparatus now operates openly in the territory.

Macau, which has had its own national security legislation since 2009, has not seen similar unrest, but Beijing is taking few chances and has ramped up oversight of the former Portuguese colony.

Police in the territory banned a small vigil marking the anniversary of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre earlier this year, saying that the event would “incite subversion.”

It was the first confirmation from authorities that marking Tiananmen’s anniversary is now treated as subversive, as it is on the mainland, and was a further blow to Hong Kong’s limited political freedoms.

Authorities later disqualified 21 candidates — most of them from the Hong Kong’s tiny pro-democracy camp — from standing for legislative elections on national security grounds.

They were accused of disloyalty to China after they commemorated the victims of the 1989 massacre, and honored rights advocate and Beijing critic Liu Xiaobo (劉曉波).

The appointment of a senior Chinese official to oversee national security in Macau also comes as authorities ramp up scrutiny of the local casino sector, the mainstay of the territory’s economy.

In September, officials announced plans to put government representatives on licensed gambling operators’ boards to oversee their dealings, as well as to criminalize unlicensed banking operators, a move that caused a plunge in casino operator share prices.

Last week, Alvin Chau (周焯華), chief executive officer of Suncity Group (太陽城集團), Macau’s largest junket operator, was detained for running illegal betting activities, a prosecution that has further rattled the gambling industry.