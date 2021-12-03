The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is spreading faster in Gauteng, the epicenter of the latest outbreak in South Africa, than the Delta variant or any of the earlier mutations, Bruce Mellado, an adviser to the provincial government, said in a presentation yesterday.
There is the “strongest acceleration in community transmission ever seen in South Africa,” Mellado said.
This is “consistent with dominance of a variant that is more transmissible,” he added.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases said that early epidemiological data suggested that Omicron was able to evade some immunity, but existing vaccines should still protect against severe disease and death.
It said that 74 percent of all the virus genomes it sequenced last month were of the new variant, which was first found in a sample taken on Nov. 8 in Gauteng, South Africa’s most populous province.
The number of new cases reported in South Africa doubled from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Still, previous infections and the fact that about one-quarter of South Africans are fully vaccinated might blunt its impact, said Mellado, who is a professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and uses modeling to predict the trajectory of infections.
Government scientists and actuaries at private companies have estimated that between 60 and 80 percent of South Africans were infected in earlier waves of the virus.
Also yesterday, health authorities in India said that the country has detected two Omicron cases in the southern state of Karnataka.
“All primary contacts and secondary contacts of both the cases have been traced and are being tested,” Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal told a news briefing.
India was set to restart scheduled commercial international flights on Dec. 15, but on Wednesday scrapped that plan and said a resumption date would be announced in due course.
In Singapore, two arrivals were confirmed to be infected with the Omicron variant, both of whom have been isolated, the Singaporean Ministry of Health said.
Contact tracing was ongoing for passengers on the same flight, and there was no evidence of community transmission, it said.
On Wednesday, the US identified its first Omicron case.
The first known US case was a fully vaccinated person in California who returned to the US from South Africa on Nov. 22 and tested positive seven days later.
The person had mild symptoms and was in self-quarantine, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told reporters at the White House.
The new variant has been found in two dozen countries, including Spain, Canada, Britain, Austria and Portugal. The UAE reported its first case on Wednesday, the second Gulf country after Saudi Arabia.
“Prepare for the worst, hope for the best,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference.
She said that full vaccination and a booster dose provided the strongest possible protection, according to scientists — a view echoed by Fauci.
Additional reporting by Reuters
