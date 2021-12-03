Taiwan yesterday began its rollout of COVID-19 booster shots for certain categories of people who received their second vaccine dose at least five months ago.
Those eligible include medical workers, epidemic prevention workers in the central and local governments, people at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and those who need to travel abroad for official reasons.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), added that central government officials would be excluded for now, unless they frequent hospitals or government quarantine centers.
Photo: CNA
As of yesterday, 48,000 people were eligible to receive a booster shot, Chen said, adding that only the Moderna vaccine would be offered at this stage of the rollout.
The Moderna booster dose would be half of that administered for a primary dose, in keeping with the company’s recommendations, he said.
Those eligible for a booster shot could make appointments directly with hospitals offering the vaccine, without going through the national online COVID-19 vaccination booking system, he added.
In July, Taiwan signed a contract with Moderna Inc for 35 million doses of its next-generation vaccine, 20 million of which are to be delivered next year.
Last month, Taiwan signed a contract with AstraZeneca PLC for 5 million doses of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine for the rollout of booster shots, Chen said yesterday.
The doses are to be delivered next year, and Taiwan would be able to choose between AstraZeneca’s first and second-generation vaccines, he said.
Taiwan is holding talks with BioNTech SE about purchasing the Pfizer-BioNTech second-generation vaccine, he added.
Studies have shown that people experience fewer side effects with the third dose than with the second, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
The most common side effects are fever, headache, and pain and redness at the injection site, he added.
Although recommending a six-month interval between second and third doses, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices granted that the gap could be shortened to five months if necessary, the center said.
The center shortened the interval to five months for the first stage of the booster rollout due to concerns over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which the WHO classified as a “variant of concern” on Friday last week.
Yesterday, hospitals affiliated with the armed forces, the Ministry of Health and Welfare or the Veterans Affairs Council began administering COVID-19 vaccines at night.
In an attempt to boost the vaccination coverage rate, the center is considering setting up vaccination sites at Pxmart Co Ltd’s (全聯實業) supermarkets, after the company reached out to the CECC yesterday, Chuang said.
The supermarket chain has provided a list of 174 outlets that the center could use as vaccination sites, he said, adding that local health authorities would review the sites’ suitability.
As of yesterday, first-dose coverage in Taiwan totaled 78 percent, while the full vaccination rate was 57.8 percent, CECC data showed.
The center reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 infection, all imported.
‘BADGE OF HONOR’: Lithuanian lawmaker Dovile Sakaliene, who is on China’s travel ban list, said delegation members joked that they would be joining her on it soon A delegation led by the chairman of the Lithuanian Parliamentary Group for Relations with Taiwan yesterday arrived in Taipei to participate in a conference on democracy later this week. The group, led by Matas Maldeikis, a Lithuanian lawmaker and an outspoken critic of China, touched down at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 6:18am yesterday. Maldeikis said at the airport that he expected the trip to enhance understanding between Taiwan and Lithuania after cooperation between the two sides took a big step forward this past year. “This trip will be another step in understanding each other because we are dealing with the same challenges,”
GET A BOOST: After considering the potential for local outbreaks amid an increase in cases abroad, a committee recommended adolescents receive their second shots The level 2 COVID-19 alert is to be extended until Dec. 13, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced yesterday, as it advised people in six high-risk groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot. It also recommended that adolescents aged 12 to 17 who had a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine receive a second shot. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that the nationwide level 2 alert would remain in place for two more weeks from today. Chen said that during New Year’s events eating and drinking might be allowed in designated areas, while
INVASION: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said: ‘A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance’ Japan and the US could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe said yesterday. Speaking virtually to a forum organized by Taiwanese think tank the Institute for National Policy Research, Abe said that the Senkaku Islands — known as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) in Taiwan — the Sakishima Islands and Yonaguni Island are only about 100km from Taiwan. An invasion of Taiwan would be a grave danger to Japan, he said. “A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-US alliance. People in Beijing, [Chinese] President
‘HISTORIC’: The passage of the resolution by both chambers of the French parliament shows their concrete support for Taiwan’s global participation, the foreign ministry said The government yesterday thanked the French National Assembly for adopting a resolution on Monday in support of Taiwan’s international participation, following a similar resolution passed by the French Senate in May. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the resolution’s passage as “historic” and as demonstrating the concrete support of both chambers of the French parliament for Taiwan’s participation in international affairs. Taiwan and France have shared a long-standing partnership characterized by a high level of trust, and based on the shared values of democracy, freedom and human rights, the ministry said. Passed on Monday in a 39-2 vote with three abstentions, the non-legally