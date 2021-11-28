Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida yesterday renewed his pledge to consider “all options,” including acquiring enemy base strike capability, and vowed to create a stronger Japan Self-Defense Force to protect the country amid growing threats from China and North Korea.
At his first troop review after taking office early last month, Kishida said that the security situation around Japan is rapidly changing and that “the reality is severer than ever,” with North Korea continuing to test-fire ballistic missiles while advancing its capability, and China pursuing a military buildup and increasingly assertive activity in the region.
“I will consider all options, including possessing so-called enemy base strike capability, to pursue strengthening of defense power that is necessary,” Kishida said in an address to hundreds of military members in olive-colored helmets and uniforms at Camp Asaka army base, north of Tokyo.
Photo: Bloomberg
About 800 troops gathered for the inspection, the Japanese Ministry of Defense said.
“The security environment surrounding Japan has been rapidly changing at an unprecedented speed. Things that used to happen only in science-fiction novels are today’s reality,” Kishida said.
He said that his government would lead “calm and realistic” discussions to determine what is needed to protect people’s lives and gain their understanding.
The possibility of possessing so-called enemy base strike capability has been a divisive issue because opponents say it contravenes Japan’s war-renouncing constitution.
Kishida has shifted his dovish stance to a more hawkish one, apparently to please influential leaders within his governing party, including former Japanese prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and to strengthen his grip on power.
He now advocates increasing military capability and spending.
On Friday, Kishida’s Cabinet approved a ￥770 billion (US$6.79 billion) request for an extra defense budget through March next year to expedite the purchase of missiles, anti-submarine rockets and other weapons amid rising concern over the escalation of military activities by China, Russia and North Korea.
The request, pending legislative approval, is a record for an extra defense budget and would bring Japan’s military spending for the current year to a new high of more than ￥6.1 trillion, up 15 percent from ￥5.31 trillion last year.
The combined budget for this year would be just over 1 percent of Japan’s GDP, keeping its customary cap.
Kishida has said he is open to doubling Japan’s military spending to cope with the worsening security environment.
Critics say that Japan, as the world’s fastest-aging country with a shrinking population, should allocate more money toward healthcare and other services.
Compared with past troop reviews, which included 4,000 soldiers, more than 200 vehicles and dozens of warplanes, yesterday’s event was significantly scaled down to minimize its effect on regular troop activity, officials said.
There was no parade or public viewing, and only nine tanks and other vehicles participated in the online event.
