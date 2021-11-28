Australia and several other countries joined nations imposing restrictions on travel from southern Africa yesterday after the discovery of a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 sparked global concern and triggered market sell-offs.
Omicron, dubbed a “variant of concern” by the WHO, is potentially more contagious than previous variants of the disease.
It could take weeks for scientists to fully understand the new variant’s mutations and whether existing vaccines and treatments are effective against it. Omicron is the fifth variant of concern designated by the WHO.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The variant was first discovered in South Africa and has since been detected in Belgium, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong.
A local German official said that the variant had probably arrived in the country in a traveler returning from South Africa.
Although epidemiologists say that travel curbs might be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally, a string of countries, including the US, Brazil, Canada and EU nations, on Friday announced travel bans or restrictions for southern Africa.
Yestderday, Australia said it would ban non-citizens who have been in nine southern African countries from entering, and require supervised 14-day quarantines for Australians and their dependents returning from there.
Japan said it would extend its tightened border controls to three more African countries after on Friday imposing curbs on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.
Omicron has emerged as much of Europe is battling a surge in infections, and some states have reintroduced restrictions on social activity to try to stop the spread.
In the UK, the main opposition Labour Party yesterday called for a faster booster vaccination program, saying that the gap between the second dose and the booster jab should be cut from six to five months.
So far, the Delta variant remains dominant worldwide, accounting for 99.9 percent of US cases, and it is not clear whether Omicron would replace Delta, said Graham Snyder, a professor at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.
Omicron’s mutations are likely to render certain COVID-19 treatments — including some manufactured antibodies — ineffective, said David Ho, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Columbia University.
A convenience store clerk in Taoyuan was yesterday allegedly stabbed to death by a customer after asking the customer to wear a mask. The incident occurred a little after 5am at a store on Guangfong Street in Gueishan District (龜山), police said. When the suspect, surnamed Chiang (蔣), 41, entered the store without wearing a mask, the 30-year-old clerk, surnamed Tsai (蔡), asked that he put one on, police said. Chiang exited the store and came back wearing a mask, they said, adding that after paying for his items he took it off and threw it at Tsai before leaving. Chiang returned shortly afterward
‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Taiwan’s envoy said that official wording framing Taiwan-China issues as not about unification or independence counters the narrative Beijing wants Use of the phrase “democratic Taiwan” by Germany’s new coalition government in official document shows that Taiwan-China issues are not about “independence” against “unification,” but about democracy against authoritarianism, Representative to Germany Shieh Jhy-wey (謝志偉) said yesterday. Germany’s Social Democratic Party, Free Democratic Party and the Greens — known as the “traffic light coalition” for their colors — on Wednesday inked a coalition agreement following elections on Sept. 26. The agreement, a blueprint for their governance for the next four years, mentions “Taiwan,” which is unprecedented, showing that the new German government is paying close attention to cross-strait peace and supports Taiwan’s
BIDEN NOD: A China watcher said that the inclusion of Taiwan is notable, as it is the only democratic state on the list that Washington does not officially recognize Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) and Representative to the US Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) are to attend the US-led Summit for Democracy on Dec. 9 and 10, the government said yesterday, after US President Joe Biden announced the list of guests for the virtual event. The US Department of State on Tuesday announced a list of 110 invited participants, including Taiwan, Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, France, Germany, Japan and the UK. China and Russia were not invited, and Beijing expressed anger at the decision to invite Taiwan. The summit is to revolve around three key themes: Defending against authoritarianism, addressing and fighting
DEFYING PRESSURE: Lithuania said it has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan, after China downgraded its ties with Vilnius to the ‘charge d’affaires’ level Lithuania yesterday said it “regrets” China’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties in protest after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius. “Lithuania reaffirms its adherence to the ‘one China’ policy, but at the same time has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan,” including establishing non-diplomatic missions, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in protest, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier in the day. In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council said it was “rude and unreasonable” for China to interfere in other countries’ affairs and obstruct Taiwan’s normal