It is unlikely that the COVID-19 alert level would be lowered soon, as the virus survives longer in cold weather, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said yesterday, although he added that it is possible restrictions might be loosened further.
Home quarantine rules would be relaxed for people in special circumstances, Chen told the daily news conference of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which he heads.
Previously, people wanting to visit a sick relative or handle funeral arrangements had to apply to leave home quarantine once per day for up to two hours after presenting a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, but the new rules allow fully vaccinated people — those who have had a second COVID-19 vaccines at least 14 days earlier — to leave home for up to four hours per day with a negative PCR test, he said.
GRAPHIC: TT
People who have not been fully vaccinated would only be permitted two hours, not counting transit time, he said.
Those needing more time could apply for it, he said.
Taiwan’s first-dose vaccination rate has reached 77.25 percent, with 206,906 doses administered yesterday, CECC data showed.
Photo: CNA
Nearly half of the eligible population, or 49.81 percent, has received two doses, a rate of 127.06 doses per 100 people, the data showed.
Young people are more likely to have received at least one dose, with the 18-to-29 age group leading the way with a 92 percent vaccination rate, the center said.
The 12-to-17 and 30-to-49 age groups had first-dose vaccination rates of about 89 percent, while the rate was 83 percent among those aged 65 to 74, it said.
The rate among those 75 or older was lower than average at about 73 percent, it said.
However, elderly people lead the way for those who have had two doses, with 77 percent of those aged 65 to 74 having had two jabs, the center said.
People aged 12 to 17 have not yet been eligible for a second dose in the nation’s vaccination program, while 44 percent of those aged 18 to 29 have had two doses, it said.
Reservations for the 15th round of vaccination closed yesterday afternoon, the CECC said, adding that 1.79 million out of the 4.09 million people who are eligible applied for shots.
The majority, or 1.43 million, have opted for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, it said.
Additional reporting by Lin Hui-chin
A convenience store clerk in Taoyuan was yesterday allegedly stabbed to death by a customer after asking the customer to wear a mask. The incident occurred a little after 5am at a store on Guangfong Street in Gueishan District (龜山), police said. When the suspect, surnamed Chiang (蔣), 41, entered the store without wearing a mask, the 30-year-old clerk, surnamed Tsai (蔡), asked that he put one on, police said. Chiang exited the store and came back wearing a mask, they said, adding that after paying for his items he took it off and threw it at Tsai before leaving. Chiang returned shortly afterward
SUSPENDED: US President Joe Biden held direct talks with Abu Dhabi’s crown prince after satellite imagery showed suspicious military activity at a Cosco-run port US intelligence agencies found evidence this year of construction work on what they believed was a secret Chinese military facility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which was stopped after Washington’s intervention, according to a report on Friday. The Wall Street Journal reported that satellite imagery of the port of Khalifa had revealed suspicious construction work inside a container terminal built and operated by Cosco Shipping Holdings Ltd (中遠海運控股). The evidence included huge excavations apparently for a multistory building and that the site was covered in an apparent attempt to evade scrutiny. The administration of US President Joe Biden held urgent talks with
‘POORLY RUN’: The government is committed to ensuring the sustainability of the Taiwan-Palau air route, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou said Palauan President Surangel Whipps Jr on Friday lashed out at China Airlines Ltd (CAL, 中華航空), saying it has “poisoned” the market by neglecting its air route to the Pacific archipelago and that he plans to initiate talks with Taipei over the matter. Whipps made the remark at a routine news conference at the Presidential Office in Ngerulmud, after being asked to comment on frequent flight cancelations by China Airlines. “I think China Airlines is playing with [the] Palau market. They need to change their behavior, need to be invested and think long-term about the Palau market,” a report by the Palau-based newspaper
DEFYING PRESSURE: Lithuania said it has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan, after China downgraded its ties with Vilnius to the ‘charge d’affaires’ level Lithuania yesterday said it “regrets” China’s decision to downgrade diplomatic ties in protest after Taiwan established a de facto embassy in Vilnius. “Lithuania reaffirms its adherence to the ‘one China’ policy, but at the same time has the right to expand cooperation with Taiwan,” including establishing non-diplomatic missions, the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in protest, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said earlier in the day. In Taipei, the Mainland Affairs Council said it was “rude and unreasonable” for China to interfere in other countries’ affairs and obstruct Taiwan’s normal