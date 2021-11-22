US bill again seeks to give Taiwan a seat at the IMF

Staff writer, with CNA, WASHINGTON





Members of the US House of Representatives on Friday reintroduced a bill that would require Washington to pursue membership and meaningful participation for Taiwan at the IMF.

The bipartisan bill, titled the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2021, was introduced by US Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican, and US Representative Al Green, a Democrat.

Gonzalez said in a statement that Taiwan’s participation in the IMF as a leading world economy would be essential to helping the multinational body achieve its objectives, while also taking a stand against the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to international institutions.

“I am proud to reintroduce this bill that would give Taiwan a seat at the table in response to the ever-growing threat posed by China’s authoritarian government,” Gonzalez said.

“The United States will always stand by Taiwan and support its efforts to participate in international institutions,” he added.

Green said that Taiwan’s entry to the IMF is of “paramount importance” due to the nation’s rapidly expanding and diversified economy.

As a global leader, Taiwan deserves a role in the institution, Green said.

“Our bill would require the US Governor of the IMF to use the voice and vote of the US to urge Taiwan’s participation and membership in the fund,” he said.

Gonzalez also said that Taiwan is the 21st-largest economy in the world and has more than US$472 billion in foreign exchange reserves, surpassing those of Brazil, India and South Korea.

If Taiwan joins the IMF, it could take part in the fund’s economic monitoring, contribute to its resources and provide the perspective of a society that has successfully lifted itself out of poverty, the statement said.

The current bill’s predecessor, the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2020, was introduced by Gonzalez on May 22 last year, but was not enacted.