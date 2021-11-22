Members of the US House of Representatives on Friday reintroduced a bill that would require Washington to pursue membership and meaningful participation for Taiwan at the IMF.
The bipartisan bill, titled the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2021, was introduced by US Representative Anthony Gonzalez, a Republican, and US Representative Al Green, a Democrat.
Gonzalez said in a statement that Taiwan’s participation in the IMF as a leading world economy would be essential to helping the multinational body achieve its objectives, while also taking a stand against the threat the Chinese Communist Party poses to international institutions.
“I am proud to reintroduce this bill that would give Taiwan a seat at the table in response to the ever-growing threat posed by China’s authoritarian government,” Gonzalez said.
“The United States will always stand by Taiwan and support its efforts to participate in international institutions,” he added.
Green said that Taiwan’s entry to the IMF is of “paramount importance” due to the nation’s rapidly expanding and diversified economy.
As a global leader, Taiwan deserves a role in the institution, Green said.
“Our bill would require the US Governor of the IMF to use the voice and vote of the US to urge Taiwan’s participation and membership in the fund,” he said.
Gonzalez also said that Taiwan is the 21st-largest economy in the world and has more than US$472 billion in foreign exchange reserves, surpassing those of Brazil, India and South Korea.
If Taiwan joins the IMF, it could take part in the fund’s economic monitoring, contribute to its resources and provide the perspective of a society that has successfully lifted itself out of poverty, the statement said.
The current bill’s predecessor, the Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act of 2020, was introduced by Gonzalez on May 22 last year, but was not enacted.
ENCOURAGING: Asked specifically about his Taiwan being ‘independent’ remark, US President Joe Biden said: ‘I said that they have to decide — they, Taiwan, not us’ The US is not encouraging Taiwanese independence — it is up to Taiwan to decide, US President Joe Biden said late on Tuesday after generating confusion with a comment suggesting that Taiwan is “independent.” Speaking with reporters in New Hampshire, where he was promoting his recently signed infrastructure law, Biden said he told Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in their virtual meeting on Monday that the US would abide by its Taiwan Relations Act. Referring to Taiwan, he then said: “It’s independent. It makes its own decisions.” Biden later clarified as he was about to leave New Hampshire that “we [the US]
OLD FRIENDS? The US president underscored that Washington ‘strongly opposes’ unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace in the Taiwan Strait US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) traded strong warnings on the future of Taiwan at a virtual summit meant to establish “guardrails” against conflict between the rival superpowers. The video-link summit, which took place late on Monday in Washington and early yesterday in Beijing, lasted a “longer-than-expected” three-and-a-half hours, a senior US official told reporters. “The conversation was respectful and straightforward,” said the official, who asked not to be identified. While the goal was to settle an increasingly volatile relationship between the giant economic and geopolitical competitors, tension over Taiwan loomed large. Chinese state media reported after the summit
CRITICAL ALLIES: The visit by the first-ever large-scale delegation of Senate and House lawmakers to Taiwan exemplified the US’ long-term support for Taiwan, MOFA said A US congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan last week was aimed at learning how Washington can help support Taipei’s defense capabilities and to discuss ways to boost bilateral trade ties, US Senator John Cornyn said on Sunday. Cornyn, who led the all-Republican delegation, said in a news release that the group had returned to the US on Sunday after concluding an Indo-Pacific trip in the past few days that took it to Taiwan, the Philippines and India “to strengthen ties with critical allies and partners to counter Chinese aggression.” The delegation consisted of US senators Mike Crapo, Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville,
‘DEEPLY DISTURBING’: Instead of discussing the merits of a referendum question, a nuclear power advocate threatened a public employee and his family, a DPP official said A top official at the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) New Taipei City branch yesterday filed a criminal intimidation charge against nuclear power proponent Huang Shih-hsiu (黃士修), a day after Huang asked a debate opponent if his “affairs are in order.” Huang made the remarks in a televised presentation organized by the Central Election Committee over whether the mothballed Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) should be activated. A referendum on the issue is scheduled for Dec. 18. Speaking with Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) Nuclear Power Division head Hsu Yung-hui (許永輝), who represented the government in opposing the initiative,