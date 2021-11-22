Ex-VP speaks at Lithuania democracy forum

By William Hetherington / Staff writer, with CNA





Former vice president Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Saturday attended a democracy forum in Lithuania, where he was invited as a guest of honor to speak about safeguarding shared ideals.

In his speech, titled “Taiwan as a Litmus Case for Democracy,” Chen talked about the similarities between Taiwan and Lithuania, and praised the Baltic nation for the peaceful protests in 1989 that led to its freedom from the authoritarian rule of the then-Soviet Union.

In a press release issued late on Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Chen attended the Future of Democracy forum held in Vilnius on Friday and Saturday.

Former vice president Chen Chien-jen delivers a speech at the Future of Democracy forum in Vilnius on Saturday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Chen talked about Taiwan’s role as a “fortress” protecting democracy in the Indo-Pacific region, its resilience and successes during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its cooperation with like-minded nations on ensuring the security of the global supply chain.

With its experience in resisting authoritarianism, Taiwan is a litmus case for democracy, the ministry quoted Chen as saying, adding that Chen thanked friendly nations, such as Australia and Lithuania, that had persevered in their support for Taiwan in the face of economic pressure from China.

Democratic values would succeed and become stronger through the solidarity and cooperation of nations that share them, Chen added.

Chen was introduced at the forum by Lithuanian lawmaker Zygimantas Pavilionis, the ministry said.

During the forum’s opening ceremony, Chen also spoke with Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis, US Undersecretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya, and other high-level officials, it added.