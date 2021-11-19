Men imprisoned for Malcolm X murder to be exonerated

AFP, NEW YORK





Two men found guilty of the 1965 assassination of civil rights leader Malcolm X are to have their convictions thrown out, one of them posthumously, in an admission by US authorities of a historic miscarriage of justice.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance was to hold a news conference yesterday to announce the exoneration of Muhammad A. Aziz and Khalil Islam, his office said on Wednesday.

Aziz, 83, was sentenced to life in prison in 1966, but was released in 1985. Also sentenced to life, Islam was released in 1987 and died in 2009.

Malcolm X speaks to reporters at the Hotel Park-Sheraton in New York City on March 12, 1964. Photo: AP

“These men did not get the justice that they deserved,” Vance said in an interview with the New York Times. “What we can do is acknowledge the error, the severity of the error.”

The newspaper said that a 22-month investigation conducted jointly by the district attorney’s office and lawyers for the two men found that prosecutors, the FBI and the New York City Police Department withheld evidence that would likely have led to the acquittal of the two men.

A third man, Mujahid Abdul Halim, 80, confessed to Malcolm X’s murder and was released from prison in 2010. Halim claimed during their 1966 trial that Aziz and Islam were innocent.

All three were members of the black nationalist group Nation of Islam, which Malcolm X had recently renounced.

Malcolm X was shot dead by three gunmen on Feb. 21, 1965, as he prepared to deliver a speech in a Manhattan ballroom.

Halim was taken into custody at the scene with a bullet wound to the leg.

Aziz and Islam were arrested several days later. Both denied involvement in the assassination and provided alibis.

Aziz said in a statement on Wednesday that “the events that brought us here should never have occurred; those events were and are the result of a process that was corrupt to its core — one that is all too familiar — even in 2021.”

Considered one of the most influential African Americans of the 20th century along with Martin Luther King Jr, Malcolm X was an outspoken advocate of black rights.

Born Malcolm Little in 1925, he fell into petty crime as a young man and became a devout follower of Islam while in prison. Upon his release, he changed his surname to “X,” as a symbol of his family’s original name lost under slavery.

He rose to prominence as a minister and spokesman for the Nation of Islam, advocating black self-dependence and esteem. He also did not shy away from the use of violence for self-protection.

Disillusioned with the Nation of Islam, Malcolm X broke away from the group in 1964 and formed the short-lived Organization of Afro-American Unity to continue the promotion of black rights.