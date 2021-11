Philippine president to run for senate to stay in politics

AFP, MANILA





Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday filed to contest the senate elections next year, seeking a way to remain in politics while facing an international probe into his deadly drug war.

Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second six-year term, submitted his candidacy at the Commission on Elections office, minutes before a deadline to join the race. A lawyer submitted the paperwork on behalf of the president, quelling speculation he would run for vice president — the same post his daughter, Sara, is contesting.

Duterte, 76, had previously said he would run for the nation’s second-highest office, before changing his mind and announcing plans last month to retire from politics — which was met with deep skepticism among analysts.

Representatives of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte file his certificate of candidacy for senator at the Commission on Election in Manila yesterday. Photo: AFP

Duterte made a similar declaration in September 2015, saying he “will retire from public life for good,” only to announce a presidential bid two months later.

University of the Philippines political science professor Jean Franco said Duterte was running for the senate because he was “scared of the lawsuits and the ICC.”

International Criminal Court (ICC) judges authorized a full-blown investigation into Duterte’s anti-narcotics campaign in September, saying it resembled an illegitimate and systematic attack on civilians.

Rights groups estimate the drug war has killed tens of thousands of people.

As a senator, Duterte would be shielded from arrest for crimes carrying a jail sentence of “not more than six years” while Congress is in session, Franco said, citing the country’s Constitution.

She added that Duterte also wanted to “have bargaining power in the next administration.”

Duterte is “clearly scared” and “wants to cover all the bases” to ensure he would be protected from prosecution, Human Rights Watch senior researcher for the Philippines Carlos Conde said.

“Even with his daughter running for vice president and his trusted aide Bong Go running for president — those are apparently not assurance enough that he can attain his objective after his term ends,” Conde said.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte had been widely expected to seek the presidency in a bid to succeed her father, and potentially protect him from criminal charges in the Philippines and from the ICC investigators.

However, on Saturday, she filed for the vice presidential race and that appeared unchanged by yesterday’s 5pm deadline.

Her tilt for the second-highest office was immediately endorsed by the party of presidential front-runner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the former dictator, to be his running mate in the poll.

Sara’s decision to run for vice president leaves Marcos Jr in a strong position in the presidential race. The elder Duterte has been an ally of the Marcos family.

Twelve Senate seats will be up for grabs on May 9, when the election is due to be held.