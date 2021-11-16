The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) on Sunday broke its silence about Chinese player Peng Shuai (彭帥), who has reportedly been missing for the past 10 days after making allegations of sexual abuse against a senior politician.
In a statement, the WTA called for the allegations to be “investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship.”
Peng, 35, who won the Wimbledon and the French Open women’s doubles titles with Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇), has been erased from Chinese Internet and social media sites since accusing former Chinese vice premier Zhang Gaoli (張高麗) of rape on her Sina Weibo account.
Photo: Reuters
It is the first time that the #MeToo movement has reached the highest echelons of the Chinese Communist Party.
“The recent events in China concerning a WTA player, Peng Shuai, are of deep concern,” WTA chairman Steve Simon said.
“As an organization dedicated to women, we remain committed to the principles we were founded on — equality, opportunity and respect,” he said. “Peng Shuai, and all women, deserve to be heard, not censored. Her accusation about the conduct of a former Chinese leader involving a sexual assault must be treated with the utmost seriousness.”
“We expect this issue to be handled properly, meaning the allegations must be investigated fully, fairly, transparently and without censorship. Our absolute and unwavering priority is the health and safety of our players. We are speaking out so justice can be done,” he said.
Asked to respond to the mounting questions, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) said: “I have not heard of the issue you raised.”
“This is not a diplomatic question,” he added.
Simon told the New York Times on Sunday that no one at the Tour has talked directly to Peng, but that he had received assurances from the Chinese Tennis Association that she was safe “and not under any physical threat.”
Release of the statement followed considerable criticism of the WTA’s silence as fans and players, including 18-time Grand Slam winner Chris Evert, rallied online around the hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai.
“Yes, these accusations are very disturbing,” Evert wrote on Twitter. “I’ve known Peng since she was 14; we should all be concerned; this is serious; where is she? Is she safe? Any information would be appreciated.”
The hashtag was also used on Saturday by French player Alize Cornet, who said: “Let’s not remain silent,” and British Davis Cup player Liam Broady, who on Sunday wrote: “I can’t believe that this is even happening in the 21st century.”
Hundreds of others have used the hashtag to ask the same question, amid the continued silence of the International Tennis Federation.
“The fact that Peng Shuai is missing is not only the WTA’s problem. We are all concerned,” another French player, Nicolas Mahut, wrote on Twitter.
