The first group of Indonesian migrant workers to be allowed into Taiwan since an entry ban was lifted could arrive as early as tomorrow, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) said yesterday.
Taiwan on Thursday lifted its ban on Indonesian migrant workers after banning their entry in December last year following a surge in COVID-19 cases in Indonesia.
So far, 109 migrant workers from Indonesia have registered their information with the Ministry of Labor in preparation for entering Taiwan.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
All of them are set to work as domestic caregivers and 96 of them have been assigned rooms at government quarantine centers, Hsu told reporters.
The first group of 11 workers could arrive in Taiwan as early as tomorrow, Hsu said.
Seven of the 96 workers who would be staying at a quarantine center have not been inoculated against COVID-19, but they could get vaccinated in Taiwan in accordance with Central Epidemic Command Center regulations.
Migrant workers from other countries without Taiwanese residency are still barred from entering the nation, as part of tighter entry regulations implemented on May 19.
The ministry on Thursday said that it is discussing the issue of migrant worker entry with the governments of Vietnam, the Philippines and Thailand.
Thailand is likely to be the next country from which migrant workers would be allowed in, it added.
