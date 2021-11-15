More than two weeks of global climate negotiations came down in the end to India watering down language on the use of coal, but the visible resistance from India on the final text of the Glasgow Climate Pact helped conceal the role played by China and even the US in the weakened outcome.
A dramatic process of revision to the final text unfolded in the closing minutes of talks on Saturday, before COP26 President Alok Sharma could bring down the gavel, all surrounding a single paragraph. The sticking point: a call to accelerate the “phase out” of unabated coal power from plants that do not use carbon-capture technology.
In the end game, which lasted for more than an hour in the plenary hall, China said it would like the language on reducing coal use to be closer to the text that it had agreed to in a joint statement with the US earlier in the week.
Photo: Reuters
However, it was left to India to spell out the last-minute change.
Instead of agreeing to “phase out” coal power, Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav read out a new version of the paragraph that used “phase down” to describe what needs to happen to coal use.
That formulation made it into the final text endorsed by almost 200 nations.
Several countries, including Switzerland and the Marshall Islands, immediately complained that other delegations had been blocked from reopening the text, while India had its way in a late adjustment.
“I also understand the deep disappointment, but as you have already noted, it’s also vital that we protect this package,” Sharma said from the stage.
China, the US and India are the three biggest polluters, and all three have now pledged to zero-out their emissions in the decades ahead, but India and China pursued last-ditch interventions to soften language on coal usage, and the US played a role in accepting that weaker position.
It was the US and China who first embraced the term “phase down” in their bilateral climate agreement, which was adopted with great fanfare in the middle of COP26.
“You have to phase down coal before you can — quote — end coal,” US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry told a news conference after the final text had been adopted.
However, as the gavel came down, it was India that was left looking like the primary holdout on behalf of coal.
Yet two people familiar with late sideline discussions in the plenary hall involving Sharma said that China played a major role in pushing for softer language.
China’s diplomats made it clear in private that the world’s top emitter was reluctant to include more stringent formulations on ending coal.
“To shout slogans could cause unnecessary negative impacts on the pace. It could be like, ‘pull up seedings to help them grow,’” said Li Zheng (李政), a member of China’s delegation at COP26, in an interview on Friday, using a Chinese maxim. “To demonize fossil fuel will only hurt ourselves.”
