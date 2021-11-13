US President Joe Biden is expected to hold a hotly awaited virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) on Monday, US media reported, as tensions mount over Taiwan, human rights and trade.
CNN and Politico, citing unnamed sources, on Thursday said the meeting was tentatively scheduled for Monday.
Relations between the world’s two largest economies have deteriorated over the past few weeks, in particular over Taiwan, as China last month made a record number of air incursions through the nation’s air defense identification zone.
Photo: Reuters
Washington has repeatedly signaled its support for Taiwan in the face of Chinese aggression, but the US and China reached a surprise agreement on climate at a summit in Glasgow.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week said that the two presidents, who have not met in person since Biden took office in January, would hold virtual talks “soon.”
Asked about the meeting at a news briefing on Thursday, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Wang Wenbin (汪文斌) said the two heads of state had “agreed to maintain frequent contact through multiple means.”
“At present, China and the US are in close communication over the specific arrangement for the leaders’ summit,” Wang said.
CNBC on Thursday reported that Xi was likely to invite Biden to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February next year, citing two people familiar with the matter.
The White House National Security Council and China’s embassy in Washington did not respond to questions on the matter.
Meanwhile, Chinese Communist Party officials yesterday hailed a new “historical starting point” under Xi’s leadership after the party’s Central Committee on Thursday passed a rare resolution that said Xi’s “original ideas” had led China into a new era.
Only Mao Zedong (毛澤東) and Deng Xiaoping (鄧小平) have authored such doctrines before and both documents helped those party titans lead China until their dying days.
“Certainly, Xi Jinping sees himself on par with those two leaders, which I think tell us that he sees himself as a fundamental transformational leadership for China,” Jude Blanchette, Freemman chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, told Bloomberg Television. “I think we need to accept that he’s large and in charge for the foreseeable future.”
The powerful Central Committee approved Xi’s magnum opus at a four-day meeting that began on Monday, according to a communique published late on Thursday.
Getting the group of almost 400 members to sign off on his doctrine was a clear sign Xi has the power base needed to clinch a third term at the next leadership congress, which the communique said would be held in the second half of next year.
The historical resolution stands among a series of milestones that Xi has passed on his path to enduring rule. Those include having himself declared the “core” of the party in 2016, writing his name into the party charter in 2017 and abolishing a constitutional provision limiting presidents to two terms in 2018.
“Xi now joins the pantheon of elite Chinese leaders who have not only commanded the party, but also gained the equivalent of sainthood within the broader system,” said Richard McGregor, a senior fellow at the Lowy Institute in Sydney and author of the The Party: The Secret World of China’s Communist Rulers.
Next year’s leadership reshuffles might “give the world a hint of what trade-offs Xi has had to make along the way,” McGregor said.
Additional reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
