A Burmese junta court yesterday sentenced a US journalist to 11 years in prison, his employer and lawyer said.
Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for about a year, was arrested in May as he tried to leave the country to see his family.
He was sentenced to 11 years for incitement, unlawful association and breaching visa rules, his lawyer, Than Zaw Aung, said.
Photo: AFP / courtesy of the Fenster family
His client had not decided whether he would appeal, he added.
The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent, which has killed more than 1,200 people, a local monitoring group said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to request for comment.
Fenster, who has been held in Yangon’s Insein prison since he was detained, also faces charges of sedition and terrorism, which could see him jailed for life.
“Everyone at Frontier is disappointed and frustrated at this decision,” Frontier Myanmar said in a statement. “We just want to see Danny released as soon as possible so he can go home to his family.”
Ming Yu Hah, Amnesty International’s deputy regional director for campaigns, said the ruling was “a reprehensible outcome in a case that has been deeply flawed from the start.”
The sentencing was based on evidence from the junta-appointed information ministry that showed that at the time of his arrest Fenster had been working at local outlet, Myanmar Now, which had its license revoked shortly after the coup, Than Zaw Aung said.
Fenster’s team were barred from cross-examining the ministry’s permanent secretary, he said, and the court did not consider tax evidence that Fenster had already left the outlet and was working for Frontier.
Crisis Group Myanmar senior adviser Richard Horsey described the sentence as “outrageous.”
“It sends a message not only to international journalists ... but also Myanmar journalists that reporting factually on the situation is liable to get them many, many years in prison,” he said.
He said that US diplomats were working to get Fenster released.
“It will be resolved through diplomatic channels and hopefully very quickly,” he said. “But obviously this sentence is a big setback to US efforts.”
The sentencing comes days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Burmese Army Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in the capital, Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.
Richardson, declining to give further details, said the US Department of State asked him not to raise Fenster’s case during his visit.
