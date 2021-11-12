Surprise US-China deal spurs hopes for climate talks

A surprise deal between the US and China, the world’s two biggest greenhouse gas emitters, has boosted the COP26 UN climate summit as it enters the final days of hard bargaining to try to stop global warming becoming catastrophic.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and Chinese Special Envoy on Climate Change Xie Zhenhua (解振華) late on Wednesday unveiled an outline in which China, the biggest producer and user of coal, promised to accelerate its transition from the dirtiest fossil fuel.

The deal by the global powers, which have been divided by a raft of diplomatic disputes on other issues, sends a powerful message to delegations at the COP26, including producers of the fossil fuels that are the main cause of human-made global warming.

“Together we set out our support for a successful COP26, including certain elements which will promote ambition,” Kerry told a news conference. “Every step matters right now, and we have a long journey ahead of us.”

Speaking through an interpreter, Xie told reporters that China would bolster its emissions-cutting targets.

“Both sides will work jointly and with other parties to ensure a successful COP26 and to facilitate an outcome that is both ambitious and balanced,” Xie said.

The joint declaration said China, home to half the world’s coal-fired plants, would begin phasing out its coal consumption from 2026 to 2030 and also cut its emissions of methane.

Observers at the climate talks in Glasgow had been worried before the announcement that Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) was not attending and Beijing had made no substantial new pledges to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

China’s climate plan had also not addressed its methane emissions, linked largely to its sprawling coal industry.

The US has set a goal to decarbonize its economy by 2050, although US President Joe Biden has been struggling to pass crucial legislation to do so through a politically divided US Congress.

“It’s really encouraging to see that those countries that were at odds in so many areas have found common ground on what is the biggest challenge humanity faces today,” European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said.

“It certainly helps us here at COP to come to an agreement,” she added.

Durwood Zaelke, president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, said it was “the breakthrough that should set the tone for wrapping an ambitious COP.”